The Best Rooftops for Watching Fourth of July Fireworks

Fourth of July weekend has arrived, and since the actual holiday falls on a Tuesday this year, firework displays are taking place all over from June 30 to July 4 — and we've rounded them all up for you. From the annual Independence Day celebration at Civic Center Park, to the end-of-game sendoffs for the Colorado Rockies, there will be plenty of action happening in the sky.
Some of the best places to get a view of the many fireworks shows are from the rooftop patios at these bars and restaurants:
Avanti Denver
3200 Pecos Street
720-269-4778
avantifandb.com
The rooftop at this Highland food hall overlooks downtown making it the perfect vantage point to catch shows like the July 1 fireworks at Coors Field. Plus, you can sip on wine, beer and cocktails from its bar and enjoy eats from the food concepts inside, including Knockabout Burgers, Quiero Arepas and its newest addition, Pho King Rapidos.
BurnDown
476 South Broadway
720-899-3827
burndowndenver.com
This venue/bar/restaurant recently opened and boasts a multi-floor layout that includes a large rooftop patio with views of the Front Range and downtown. Post up here to catch glimpses of fireworks across the metro area (including whatever people in the neighborhood nearby plan to set off in their yards).
2930 Umatilla Street
303-524-9193
ediblebeats.com/el-five
The open-air patio at this fifth-floor Highland restaurant offers a clear view of downtown, though it's likely to be a popular vantage point this weekend. A reservation is your best bet for scoring a table at the spot, which specializes in tapas and paella.
Kisbee on the Roof
222 Milwaukee Street
303-515-2000
thejacquard.com/rooftop
Located on top of the Jacquard Hotel, this rooftop bar has a 180-degree view of the Rockies and downtown; you might even be tempted to book a room so you can stay longer. It serves seasonal snacks and cocktails, and if you do decide to check in, you'll also have access to the rooftop pool.
Linger
2030 West 30th Avenue
303-993-3120
ediblebeats.com/linger
Built from the bones of an old mortuary, Linger has a rooftop that's not quite as high as that of nearby sister restaurant El Five, but it still has an impressive view of downtown. It's also right next door to Little Man Ice Cream, so you can get a sweet treat after noshing on globally inspired small plates.
3770 Walnut Street
720-707-4040
theredbarber.com
This 3,300-square-foot, 360-degree patio offers some of the most stunning views of the city's skyline and a clear shot of any fireworks show in the area. Located atop the Catbird Hotel in RiNo, it also has fire pits, life-sized yard games, and an amphitheater for live music.
Tap Fourteen
1920 Blake Street
720-513-3095
tapfourteen.com
Three words: rooftop beer garden. Tap Fourteen wraps around the length of the building it tops. Although some of the view is cut off by surrounding structures, it's still close enough to Coors Field to be able to see the fireworks show. It also has over seventy draft beers and more than fifty Colorado whiskeys, plus classic bar food.
The Woods
3330 Brighton Boulevard
720-467-6913
thesourcehotel.com/the-woods
At the top level of the Source Hotel is the Woods, which is a collaboration with New Belgium Brewing and serves experimental and small-batch beers from the brewery. There's a full food menu, too, and — most important — stellar city views. It's also dishing up some holiday weekend specials. On June 30, July 1 and July 4, it'll be cooking up barbecue brisket sandwiches for $20 and two corn dogs with a side of fries for $14. Festive cocktails include red, white and blue jello shots and a Rocket Pop cocktail.
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
2907 Huron Street
303-226-1540
whiskeytf.com/home
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot is a full-service restaurant with the closest rooftop to Coors Field, so you'll be able to see (and hear) the action. Plus it offers specials for home games. As the name implies, it also has plenty of whiskey — over ninety varieties, plus thirty beer taps and a cocktail list.