All the Fireworks Shows Around Denver This July 4 Weekend

Since the Fourth of July falls on Tuesday this year, you have plenty of chances to celebrate...and plenty of ways to do it. All through the weekend, there are markets and festivals and concerts; you can find a starter set in our list of "Ten Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week."
But fireworks shows are always the main event, and they come in all shapes and sizes this year (and in Lakewood and Boulder, drones will steal the show!). Keep reading for events with fireworks, both paid and free, all along the Front Range. (Before you go, remember to check with the organizers for specific rules and possible weather updates.)
Now, let the shows begin!
Ascend Music & Motorsports Festival
Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, 9 a.m. to midnight
Pikes Peak International Raceway, 16650 Midway Ranch Road, Fountain
If you're looking for all-day fun, the Ascend Music and Motorsports Festival includes two days of racing competition, a car show, concerts, a drone light show and fireworks at 10 p.m., followed by another drone light show. Tickets range from $22 to $99 for a VIP weekend pass; get all the details here.
Independence Day Fun & Fireworks
Saturday, July 1, 4 to 10 p.m.
Waneka Lake Park,1600 Caria Drive, Lafayette
Enjoy an old-fashioned Independence Day with adult and kid's activities, food and wine, music by Chris Daniels and the Kings, and fireworks. Admission is free (food and wine extra); find details here.
4th of July on the First
Saturday, July 1, doors at 6:30, fireworks at 9:40 p.m.
Infinity Park, 4599 East Kentucky Avenue
You can watch the fireworks from inside the stadium, or on the turf field outside the stadium; the show starts at 9:40 p.m. at the south end of Infinity Park. Admission is free; find out more here.
Independence Eve at Civic Center Park
Monday, July 3, gates at 5, music at 6, fireworks by 9:30 p.m.
Civic Center Park
Civic Center Conservancy is bringing back Independence Eve, a family-friendly tradition that celebrates community, culture and country. Event highlights include a concert featuring the Colorado Symphony, a light show on the historic City and County Building and a spectacular fireworks finale. New this year is a performance by local acts The Reminders and The Mañanas, presented in partnership with Swallow Hill Music; those shows begin at 5:30 p.m., with the Colorado Symphony at 8:15 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase from local food truck vendors and beverage stations. Admission is free; get all the details here.
Big Belmar Bash
Monday, July 3, doors at 5, drone light show at 9:15 p.m.
Belmar Plaza, 439 South Teller Street, Lakewood
This free event hosted by Belmar Downtown Lakewood and the City of Lakewood includes a community celebration with live music and kid's activities, and concludes with a drone light show that replaces the traditional fireworks show. Get more info here.
Stars & Stripes Forever Firework Show
Monday, July 3, 7 p.m.
Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Lane, Littleton
The Breckenridge Brewery is hosting the Stars & Stripes Forever Firework Show — an Independence Day celebration at the Littleton location — complete with a fireworks display over the beer garden, music from the Arapahoe Philharmonic, and beer and food from Breckenridge Brewery. The family-friendly event caps off with patriotic symphonic classics like the "1812 Overture," and "Stars and Stripes Forever," as well as movie music. Tickets are $40 adults, $13 kids, with VIP options; find out more here.
July 4th in Leadville
Tuesday, July 4, 8:30 a.m. until dark
Harrison Avenue, Leadville
Fourth of July festivities in Leadville start with the 5k Firecracker Fun Run at 8:30 a.m.; that's followed by an old-fashioned parade along Harrison Avenue with floats, bands and burros at 10 .m. The annual Fourth of July Airport Cookout runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North America’s highest-elevation airport. And finally, at dusk there will be fireworks against the backdrop of Colorado’s highest peaks weather conditions permitting). Admission is free; find all the details here.
The Star-Spangled Symphony and July 4th Block Party
Tuesday, July 4, 3:30 p.m. until dark
190 South Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs
The block party begins at 3:30 with food and games; the Colorado Springs Philharmonic offers a concert of patriotic music at 4:30. Stay for the fireworks show, which will launch at 9 p.m. Admission is free; find out more here.
Aurora 4th of July Spectacular
Monday, July 3, 6 to 10 p.m.
Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 East Alameda Parkway, Aurora
Get ready for four hours of fun, with food trucks and live music including Conjunto Colores and The Syndicates, before the fireworks, which should start about 9:30 p.m. Admission is free; find out more here.
4th of July Spectacular: a Night Sky Drone Show
Tuesday, July 4, 7 p.m., show begins around 9:35
Folsom Field,
Boulder's 4th of July celebration, traditionally known as Ralphie's Independence Day Blast, dates back to 1941, but this year, there's a twist: The city will be offering its first night sky drone show in place of traditional fireworks, in keeping with Boulder's Sustainability, Equity and Resilience Framework. The gates open at 7 p.m. and the drone show will begin around 9:35 p.m. or whenever it's dark; in the meantime, there will be live music by School of Rock, Funkiphino and The Custom Shop-Band. A variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase from food trucks and CU concessions. Otherwise, admission is free; find out more here.
What did we miss? Send information on any shows open to the public (whether free or paid admission) to [email protected]