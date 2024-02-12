One of Denver's Best Liquor Stores Is Closing Up Shop

"‘Closing time’ can sometimes be the saddest two words in the English language, especially when you're spending time with friends and family while sharing good spirits. I don't think it gets any less emotional when those two words become words for Bottle Shop 33’s closing," reads an announcement sent to email subscribers and posted on social media for the swanky specialty liquor store at 1080 South Gaylord Street.
Since opening in 2015, Bottle Shop 33 has delivered much more than a thoughtful selection of spirits, wine and beer. Visiting the store is always an experience, thanks to the knowledgeable employees who love to chat, share their favorites and help shoppers create memories at home.
The collection of vintage barware near the entry is the first hint that this isn't a typical liquor store: It's a place where the art of entertaining is celebrated.
Founded by Richard Oneslager in 2015, it quickly became a neighborhood favorite. When I lived closer, it was my go-to pit stop to pick up a bottle of fun and interesting wine on my way to City Park Jazz concerts during the summer, and a regular outing when I was in the mood to find new bitters or an aperitif to mix up my home cocktail game.
Last year, the shop, which is named for the year Prohibition ended, was our Best of Denver pick for Best Liquor Store. But soon it will say goodbye for good.
"After seven wonderful years, I’ve decided it's time to take the bottles off the shelf and take seven years of wonderful memories from a very special place. The shop will officially close and make its Irish goodbye on Sunday, March 17," Oneslager writes in the announcement.
Colorado's liquor laws have changed during those seven years that Bottle Shop 33 has been in business, with one major shift being the addition of wine sales in grocery stores. The move has been tough on many independent shops, especially those located near grocery stores, and several have shuttered since that law went into effect and those sales began on March 1, 2023. But that's not the only consideration in play here.
"At the end of the day, it just felt like it was time," Oneslager says. "It's been a wonderful ride and experience. For those who have lived in Denver for a while, we can easily reminisce about some of our favorite restaurants or stores that are no longer around. They seem to hold a special place in our imagination and memory, more than if they were still open. I hope that holds true for Bottle Shop 33."
Bottle Shop 33 is located at 1080 South Gaylord Street and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday until March 17. For more information, visit bottleshop33.com.