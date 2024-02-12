 Denver Liquor Store Bottle Shop 33 Is Closing | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

One of Denver's Best Liquor Stores Is Closing Up Shop

Visiting Bottle Shop 33 is more than a booze run; it's an experience that celebrates the art of entertaining.
February 12, 2024
Bottle Shop 33 was our 2023 Best of Denver pick for Best Liquor Store.
Bottle Shop 33 was our 2023 Best of Denver pick for Best Liquor Store. Bottle Shop 33/Instagram
Share this:
"‘Closing time’ can sometimes be the saddest two words in the English language, especially when you're spending time with friends and family while sharing good spirits. I don't think it gets any less emotional when those two words become words for Bottle Shop 33’s closing," reads an announcement sent to email subscribers and posted on social media for the swanky specialty liquor store at 1080 South Gaylord Street.

Since opening in 2015, Bottle Shop 33 has delivered much more than a thoughtful selection of spirits, wine and beer. Visiting the store is always an experience, thanks to the knowledgeable employees who love to chat, share their favorites and help shoppers create memories at home.

The collection of vintage barware near the entry is the first hint that this isn't a typical liquor store: It's a place where the art of entertaining is celebrated.

Founded by Richard Oneslager in 2015, it quickly became a neighborhood favorite. When I lived closer, it was my go-to pit stop to pick up a bottle of fun and interesting wine on my way to City Park Jazz concerts during the summer, and a regular outing when I was in the mood to find new bitters or an aperitif to mix up my home cocktail game.

Last year, the shop, which is named for the year Prohibition ended, was our Best of Denver pick for Best Liquor Store. But soon it will say goodbye for good.

"After seven wonderful years, I’ve decided it's time to take the bottles off the shelf and take seven years of wonderful memories from a very special place. The shop will officially close and make its Irish goodbye on Sunday, March 17," Oneslager writes in the announcement.

Colorado's liquor laws have changed during those seven years that Bottle Shop 33 has been in business, with one major shift being the addition of wine sales in grocery stores. The move has been tough on many independent shops, especially those located near grocery stores, and several have shuttered since that law went into effect and those sales began on March 1, 2023. But that's not the only consideration in play here.

"At the end of the day, it just felt like it was time," Oneslager says. "It's been a wonderful ride and experience. For those who have lived in Denver for a while, we can easily reminisce about some of our favorite restaurants or stores that are no longer around. They seem to hold a special place in our imagination and memory, more than if they were still open. I hope that holds true for Bottle Shop 33."

Bottle Shop 33 is located at 1080 South Gaylord Street and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday until March 17. For more information, visit bottleshop33.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Molly Martin has been Food & Drink Editor of Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly was reporting on the Denver dining scene for over a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Denver project. In 2023, she was recognized with the Outstanding Media Professional award from the Colorado Restaurant Association.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

The Ten Best Dive Bars in Metro Denver, Including Carioca Cafe

Bars

The Ten Best Dive Bars in Metro Denver, Including Carioca Cafe

By Westword Staff
The Ten Best French Dip Sandwiches in Denver

Best of Denver

The Ten Best French Dip Sandwiches in Denver

By Linnea Covington
Yuan Wonton Announces New Daytime Hours Following Exit of Thuy by PKR

Food & Drink News

Yuan Wonton Announces New Daytime Hours Following Exit of Thuy by PKR

By Molly Martin
Every Opening and Closing This Week: A Mysterious Brewery Rebrand and More

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: A Mysterious Brewery Rebrand and More

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation