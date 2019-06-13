Brewers Guild Director Andres Gil Zaldana Steps Down

Andres Gil Zaldana, who has been the executive director of the Colorado Brewers Guild for just over two years, will step down at the end of June so that he can spend time with his family.

An attorney who specialized in helping trade associations and private clients with finance, tax and regulatory relief, Gil Zaldana moved to Colorado from Washington, D.C., and took the reins at the Guild after a rocky two years that saw uncomfortable infighting and numerous changes to its structure.

During his time with the organization, he helped Colorado's craft breweries manage the difficult transition to supermarket and convenience-store sales, which became legal at the beginning of 2019. He also helped pass legislation that eliminated a licensing snafu that arose out of that change (the law was the first signed by new governor Jared Polis) and took part in establishing the Brewers Insurance Cooperative of Colorado.

Gil Zaldana didn't disclose the reasons for his resignation, saying only, "At this time, I am not granting interviews, as we are focused on personal, family, and health matters at home."

In a statement, he added, “I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish with the Board of Directors and our team. We have worked hard to make the transition into grocery and convenience store sales as smooth as possible. We have worked hard to defend our taproom rights and address issues we would have never dreamed of. The Guild’s strength lies in its unity, and there is so much Colorado’s craft brewers can do when they work together. I look forward to the Guild’s continued growth and its continued legislative and educational success."

Guild boardmember Tim Myers, owner of Strange Craft Brewing, says the eleven-member board will begin searching for a new director soon.

Gil Zaldana's resignation comes just weeks after longtime Brewers Guild marketing director Steve Kurowski left to take a similar role with Laws Whiskey House; however, the timing is coincidental.

For now, the organization will be run by Shawnee Adelson, who was promoted from membership director to deputy director at the end of April, along with brand-new events and marketing director Tristan Schmid, who was hired away from the Brewers of Indiana Guild in May.