More Food Vendors Announced for Upcoming Broadway Market

Trending up in the Golden Triangle neighborhood? Real estate prices, which could be why a neighborhood so rich in high-end condos and apartments has until recently been somewhat of a restaurant ghost town. New arrivals Leven Deli and Ad Hominem have added interesting options, but there are still plenty of vacancies and black holes where restaurants come and go — or have just gone. So the current food hall trend may seem like an annoying fad when viewed from a distance, but for residents and workers in the Golden Triangle and Capitol Hill just across Lincoln Street, the impending opening of Broadway Market at 945 Broadway is a lunch and dinner blessing.
Redevelopment of the space that held Tony's Market for ten years until the end of 2017 began last spring under Eclectic Collective, a group that includes multi-vendor market developers Mark Shaker (Stanley Marketplace), Brad Arguello (Avanti Food & Beverage) and Chris Haugen (of White Construction, who worked on Stanley Marketplace, Zeppelin Station and the Source). The first tenant announced by the group was Pizzeria Coperta, the fast-casual pizza branch of Uptown Italian eatery Coperta, run by Paul C. Reilly, Aileen V. Reilly and JP Taylor Jr.
Now two more Denver chefs have been signed. Biju Thomas, founder of Biju's Little Curry Shop (with locations in the Berkeley and RiNo neighborhoods), will take up one of the slots with another outpost of his South Indian eatery. Thomas is no stranger to the counter-service model, having operated counters inside two Whole Foods locations as part of the grocery chain's rotating roster of local food. This version of Biju's will serve samosas, chapati, saag paneer, goat curry, tikka masala and several other curries, including seasonally changing dishes.
Also joining the fun is Mother Tongue, a new concept from restaurateur Josh Dinar and chef Daniel Asher, who are also partners in Boulder's River and Woods and the upcoming Ash'Kara in LoHi. Asher is designing a menu of Turkish doner kebab, which he calls " the mother kebab that inspired what became gyros, shawarma and tacos al pastor," as well as falafel, fries and several other dishes. But the chef notes that Mother Tongue could investigate other global cuisines in the future, adding that "maybe next we’ll explore Korean BBQ or a knishery."
Vendors for six more food counters have yet to be finalized, and there will also be two or three retail slots.
Broadway Market has not announced an opening date yet — but we hope it's soon, because the Golden Triangle is getting hungry.
