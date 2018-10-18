More Food Vendors Announced for Upcoming Broadway Market

Trending up in the Golden Triangle neighborhood? Real estate prices, which could be why a neighborhood so rich in high-end condos and apartments has until recently been somewhat of a restaurant ghost town. New arrivals Leven Deli and Ad Hominem have added interesting options, but there are still plenty of vacancies and black holes where restaurants come and go — or have just gone. So the current food hall trend may seem like an annoying fad when viewed from a distance, but for residents and workers in the Golden Triangle and Capitol Hill just across Lincoln Street, the impending opening of Broadway Market at 945 Broadway is a lunch and dinner blessing.

Redevelopment of the space that held Tony's Market for ten years until the end of 2017 began last spring under Eclectic Collective, a group that includes multi-vendor market developers Mark Shaker (Stanley Marketplace), Brad Arguello (Avanti Food & Beverage) and Chris Haugen (of White Construction, who worked on Stanley Marketplace, Zeppelin Station and the Source). The first tenant announced by the group was Pizzeria Coperta, the fast-casual pizza branch of Uptown Italian eatery Coperta, run by Paul C. Reilly, Aileen V. Reilly and JP Taylor Jr.