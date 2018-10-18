 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Broadway Market already has three well-known Denver food vendors lined up.
Broadway Market already has three well-known Denver food vendors lined up.
Kayla Jones

More Food Vendors Announced for Upcoming Broadway Market

Mark Antonation | October 18, 2018 | 12:30pm
AA

Trending up in the Golden Triangle neighborhood? Real estate prices, which could be why a neighborhood so rich in high-end condos and apartments has until recently been somewhat of a restaurant ghost town. New arrivals Leven Deli and Ad Hominem have added interesting options, but there are still plenty of vacancies and black holes where restaurants come and go — or have just gone. So the current food hall trend may seem like an annoying fad when viewed from a distance, but for residents and workers in the Golden Triangle and Capitol Hill just across Lincoln Street, the impending opening of Broadway Market at 945 Broadway is a lunch and dinner blessing.

Redevelopment of the space that held Tony's Market for ten years until the end of 2017 began last spring under Eclectic Collective, a group that includes multi-vendor market developers Mark Shaker (Stanley Marketplace), Brad Arguello (Avanti Food & Beverage) and Chris Haugen (of White Construction, who worked on Stanley Marketplace, Zeppelin Station and the Source). The first tenant announced by the group was Pizzeria Coperta, the fast-casual pizza branch of Uptown Italian eatery Coperta, run by Paul C. Reilly, Aileen V. Reilly and JP Taylor Jr.

Related Stories

Chef Daniel Asher of River and Woods is coming to Broadway Market.EXPAND
Chef Daniel Asher of River and Woods is coming to Broadway Market.
Mark Antonation

Now two more Denver chefs have been signed. Biju Thomas, founder of Biju's Little Curry Shop (with locations in the Berkeley and RiNo neighborhoods), will take up one of the slots with another outpost of his South Indian eatery. Thomas is no stranger to the counter-service model, having operated counters inside two Whole Foods locations as part of the grocery chain's rotating roster of local food. This version of Biju's will serve samosas, chapati, saag paneer, goat curry, tikka masala and several other curries, including seasonally changing dishes.

Biju's Little Curry Shop will soon have a third Denver outpost.EXPAND
Biju's Little Curry Shop will soon have a third Denver outpost.
Mark Antonation

Also joining the fun is Mother Tongue, a new concept from restaurateur Josh Dinar and chef Daniel Asher, who are also partners in Boulder's River and Woods and the upcoming Ash'Kara in LoHi. Asher is designing a menu of Turkish doner kebab, which he calls " the mother kebab that inspired what became gyros, shawarma and tacos al pastor," as well as falafel, fries and several other dishes. But the chef notes that Mother Tongue could investigate other global cuisines in the future, adding that "maybe next we’ll explore Korean BBQ or a knishery."

Vendors for six more food counters have yet to be finalized, and there will also be two or three retail slots.

Broadway Market has not announced an opening date yet — but we hope it's soon, because the Golden Triangle is getting hungry.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: