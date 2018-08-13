With Ash'Kara, Juan Padro Is on Schedule for Five New 2018 Restaurants

Eight years ago, Juan Padro and Katie O'Shea welcomed their first customers to Highland Tap & Burger at 2219 West 32nd Avenue, signaling a period of rapid transformation of the LoHi neighborhood. But it was also the beginning of a restaurant group that is of late becoming one of the most ambitious and rapidly growing companies in the business. Padro and O'Shea's restaurant collective, dubbed Culinary Creative Group, is now taking over the former Rosa Linda's Mexican Cafe space at 2005 West 33rd Avenue and will soon open Ash'Kara there in conjunction with chef Daniel Asher.

Ash'Kara is one of five projects in the works from Padro, O'Shea and their various business partners involved in the separate projects. First, there's a third outpost of the Tap & Burger concept (the second is Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger, which debuted two years ago) slated to open at Belleview Station in the Denver Tech Center this summer. Then there's Morin, the French "bistronomy" (a word coined by the French to encompass high-end cuisine served in casual environs) eatery that's taking over the slot previously occupied by the Wazee Supper Club for decades. Chef Max MacKissock will oversee the menu here; he also launched Bar Dough in 2015 and Señor Bear in 2017 under the Culinary Creative Group umbrella.

Padro, O'Shea and MacKissock are also working on Maine Shack, a lobster and clam joint that will open this fall at 1535 Central Street (in the former Uber Eats space), with chef Craig Dixon and other investors, bringing the total to four restaurants under construction in Denver. Number five is Sofia, a spinoff of Bar Dough that will open in New Orleans in partnership with restaurateur Billy Blatty.