Bruz Beers Wins Prestigious EuroStar Gold Medal

On November 29, Bruz Beers, won a gold medal in the Wood & Barrel Aged Sour Beer category at the 2023 European Beer Star Awards in Nuremberg, Germany for its Oak Marionette on Peaches beer.
“I think a little brewery in Denver winning best sour beer in Europe is pretty cool,” says co-founder Ryan Evans, who traveled to Nuremberg with head brewer Dave Olson to accept the award.
Bruz, which specializes in Belgian beer, was founded in 2016 at 1675 West 67th Avenue before adding a second tap room at 1495 York Street in 2019.
In 2022, American breweries accounted for only 25 of the 219 medals given out at the competition, and no Colorado brewers were awarded medals. Data on how many Colorado breweries, if any, entered in 2022 is not available.
The winning beer is not only made in Colorado, but it’s made with many Colorado ingredients. Olson created it using pilsner malt from Loveland’s Root Shoot Malting, peaches from Talbot Farms in Palisade, and hops from Highwire Hops, a farm that previously operated in Paonia before closing last year. The beer was aged in an American oak foeder, or wooden fermenter.
"I have been fascinated by and passionate about making mixed culture beer since my first sip of Lambic," Olson says. "But an award like this...I would have never imagined possible."
The winning beer is currently sold out, but there is another foeder-aged sour beer available on tap right now, Phantom Phuzz, which is also made with Palisade peaches.
If you'd like to celebrate with the team, stop by the tap rooms. The original Bruz Beers Midtown is open from 1 to 9 p.m. daily and Bruz Off Fax is open from 2 to 10 p.m. daily. For more information, visit bruzbeers.com.