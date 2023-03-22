A Xiao Long Bao Sampler Is One of the Specialties at the New Bryan's Dumpling House in DTC

click to enlarge The restaurant is named for Xiaolong Hao and Carina Wang's son, Bryan. Sandra Vo

Hao refers to himself as the "steaming chef," which means that he takes care of all the dumplings and similarly steamed dishes on the menu. He's known since he was a child that he wanted to be in the restaurant business, though he studied medicine in college and attributes his perfectionist tendencies to that experience. As a result, he says, he puts great effort and detail into perfecting his dishes.

click to enlarge Pork kurobuta dumplings in chili oil. Sandra Vo

that the restaurant is working on adding pictures to each of the dishes on the menu in order to encourage people to try more options.



click to enlarge Wok chef Zengqun Liu (left) and steamer chef/owner Xiaolong Hao. Sandra Vo



Wang says their move to Denver and the lack of real Chinese cooking partly spurred their decision to open a restaurant. The two debuted Mr. Hao's Grill on East Hampden Avenue in 2016, but ultimately decided to sell it; it is now home to Meet & Eat Bistro. Hao and Wang also own the Dumpling Factory, at 4660 South Yosemite Street in Greenwood Village, which is primarily a takeout business.



Bryan's Dumpling House is the couple's step back into the dine-in restaurant scene, which Wang says has been a little more difficult because it serves a more diverse community than Mr. Hao's did. One of the challenges, she notes, has been trying to fuse their food with the typical American restaurant service culture — though guests would never know that as each is greeted by the helpful and friendly staff.

click to enlarge Mapo tofu with pork. Sandra Vo Right now, Hao and Wang are focused on creating the best environment for their customers, with an emphasis on a welcoming atmosphere, professional presentation and quality food. They say that their time in Los Angeles has also given them a different and helpful perspective on running the place. While Hao jokes that they might think about expanding in a few years, they're currently settling into the area and bringing on more employees.

