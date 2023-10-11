Burns Family Artisan Ales Taking Over Former Dos Luces Location

On Wednesday, October 18, Burns Family Artisan Ales will expand with a second location at 1236 South Broadway, in the former Dos Luces space; that brewery closed on September 30.
In a press release, owner and master brewer Wayne Burns said, "This is the perfect opportunity to move into a turn-key brewery with excellent brewing equipment and quality build-out, formerly run by a good friend and trusted brewing professional." Burns adds that it is easy to walk in and create a brand in the new space.
Burns Family Artisan Ales gained a reputation for specializing in high-alcohol beers in its early years. Recently, the brewery has been making noise for more sessionable beers, too. The brewery held Kolsch service all summer, in the style offered by classic breweries in Cologne, Germany.
For the colder season, Burns has transitioned into Düsseldorf-style Altbier service, a style similar to that of nearby rival Cologne. Both Kolsch and Altbier are known to be highly drinkable, with small, fresh glasses brought to patrons repeatedly until they signal to the server that they are done.
The TapHouse will offer a different experience, with more lower-ABV beers, though a couple of taps will still be available for stronger offerings. It will also allow children until 5 p.m., something the adults-only BarrelHouse never did.
For the near term, owners Laura Worley and Wayne Burns will primarily staff the BarrelHouse, while current staff and a new hire will be running the TapHouse, led by general manager Beth Walter. The BarrelHouse will focus more on higher-ABV draft offerings, though customers will see the familiar extensive bottle list at both locations.
In true Burns fashion, the TapHouse will open with a party. From 3 to 8 p.m. on October 18, Burns will team up with Soles4Souls, a company that provides shoes for people in need. Patrons who donate shoes that day will receive 25 percent off of a full pour. There will also be soul food snacks and live music.