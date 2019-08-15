How to Get a Free Beyond Famous Star Burger at Carl’s Jr. Today

Who says there's no such thing as a free lunch?

Today only, Carl’s Jr. is giving away free burgers — of the meatless variety. The company's Beyond Famous Star burger is made with plant-based Beyond Burger patties, which launched at the fast-food chain in January. To score your free burger, simply say you want a “Beyond Upgrade” when ordering and also purchase a large drink (okay, so it's not completely free).

To keep the burger vegan, order without cheese or mayo. The sesame seed bun, Beyond Beef patty and special sauce do not contain any animal products, according to Carl’s Jr.; additional toppings include traditional lettuce, onion, pickles and tomatoes.

Carl’s Jr. has sold more than 4.4 million Beyond Beef burgers since January, according to the company. The burger has 30 grams of protein, 20 of which comes from the patty itself. The restaurant does point out that it is cooked on the same grill as meat products — which may discourage strict vegan customers.

There are 25 Carl’s Jr. restaurants located in Denver and along the Front Range. To find a location near you, visit the fast-food chain's website.