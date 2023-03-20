Navigation
Casa Bonita Watch: 'Quirky and Expressive Dancer' Needed, Job Fair Set for March 21

March 20, 2023 1:01PM

Excitement continues to build as Casa Bonita's opening gets closer.
Excitement continues to build as Casa Bonita's opening gets closer. Molly Martin
Do you have the moves needed for a new role that's being added to Casa Bonita's entertainment cast? As the May opening of the pink palace gets closer, hiring is ramping up...and among the available jobs is a gig as an "expressive dancer."

From noon to 4 p.m. on March 21, a job fair to fill a number of roles is being held at Work & Class (2500 Larimer Street), one of the restaurants owned by the eatertainment venue's new executive chef, Dana Rodriguez (yes, she does plan to improve the food — but won't be getting rid of the sopaipillas).

The fair will be looking for audition videos for one opening in particular. "If you are a quirky and expressive dancer, we want you to apply," it shared on social media on March 18. "Please submit an audition video showing off your best moves — the bigger, the better!"

The position, called a Dry Dancer, won't be taking any dives off the cliff into the pool. Instead, the job description reads: "We are searching for classically trained dancers, and modern dancers that are excited about being part of a robust theatrical cast. If you are a team player with a passion for immersive entertainment and creating magical experiences, we want you!"
click to enlarge
Dana Rodriguez will keep sopaipillas on the menu at Casa Bonita.
Evan Semon
Qualifications include being "comfortable with portraying staged romance and staged combat, the "ability to sync your spoken work with the motions of the puppets," and "the ability to balance on one foot and hold arms above your head," among other requirements.

There are plenty of other job openings, too, ones that will allow you to keep both feet on the ground.

With the fountain out front now filled with water, fans of Casa Bonita are planning for the yet-to-be-announced opening day in May, with some speculating that the festivities would make for a great South Park episode.

The unofficial wait-in-line event that was started by Jesse Vogel on Facebook now has over 14,000 responses as he continues to share rules and other information about his party, which is a work in progress.

While we're still not sure when the public will get its first taste of the new Casa Bonita, it's clear that locals are ready to raise the flag once again. 
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Molly Martin

