Reader: Casa Bonita Reopening Will Make a Great South Park Episode!

I remember the first opening! We were in awe! Hope they keep it the way it was originally!



Twenty-three years ago I went into labor with my firstborn after I ate there.



I went into labor 31 years ago after I ate there !!! Seriously.



Hopefully, all I’ll have to do is raise the flag at my table to receive endless sopaipillas and honey….



We used to take our niece and nephew there, and actually asked, "Can we just get their meals and just pay for the sopaipillas? We're not that hungry." Yeah, didn't work...as a kid, it was the best!!!

The perfect people to do this. Thank you for bringing it back. It is one of my first memories when we moved here from Wisconsin when I was thirteen. I am sixty now.





I hope they keep it Casa Bonita and don't force South Park all over it. It would be nice to not have cartoons anywhere, at all, but I'm sure Cartman will be on an orange hoodie in the gift shop or something lame.



It’s going to make a great South Park episode. If they have decent food and keep the kitsch, it will be a winner.

The great day is coming closer: Casa Bonita is slated to reopen in May, and it already sports a new coat of pink paint and a rejuvenated fountain. People are so eager to see the place that The Great Wait in Line Event to eat the first night at Casa Bonita opening night! , a Facebook page created by Jesse Vogel , already has 14,000 people signed up.Vogel started the page as a joke. "Then I thought, how funny would it be if we could get people to stay out there?" he recalls. "It could become this big game show-type thing. ... It could even be turned into a bigepisode."In December,creators and new Casa Bonita owners Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced that the doors will reopen sometime in May. And judging from comments on the Westword Facebook post with the lastest Casa Bonita news, people can't wait. In the meantime, though, they have their memories...and opinions. Says Lavada:Recalls Trish:Adds Ruth:Comments Kimberly:Responds Sheri:Notes Debbie:Suggests Mark:Concludes Jim: