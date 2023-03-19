Reader: Casa Bonita Reopening Will Make a Great South Park Episode!

Vogel started the page as a joke. "Then I thought, how funny would it be if we could get people to stay out there?" he recalls. "It could become this big game show-type thing. ... It could even be turned into a big South Park episode."
In December, South Park creators and new Casa Bonita owners Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced that the doors will reopen sometime in May. And judging from comments on the Westword Facebook post with the lastest Casa Bonita news, people can't wait. In the meantime, though, they have their memories...and opinions. Says Lavada:
I remember the first opening! We were in awe! Hope they keep it the way it was originally!Recalls Trish:
Twenty-three years ago I went into labor with my firstborn after I ate there.Adds Ruth:
I went into labor 31 years ago after I ate there !!! Seriously.Comments Kimberly:
Hopefully, all I’ll have to do is raise the flag at my table to receive endless sopaipillas and honey….Responds Sheri:
We used to take our niece and nephew there, and actually asked, "Can we just get their meals and just pay for the sopaipillas? We're not that hungry." Yeah, didn't work...as a kid, it was the best!!!Notes Debbie:
The perfect people to do this. Thank you for bringing it back. It is one of my first memories when we moved here from Wisconsin when I was thirteen. I am sixty now.Suggests Mark:
I hope they keep it Casa Bonita and don't force South Park all over it. It would be nice to not have cartoons anywhere, at all, but I'm sure Cartman will be on an orange hoodie in the gift shop or something lame.Concludes Jim:
It’s going to make a great South Park episode. If they have decent food and keep the kitsch, it will be a winner.Are you ready for Casa Bonita to reopen? Will you get in line for opening day? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]