Reconstructed Chautauqua Cafe Opening July 3 in Boulder

In the summer months, Chautauqua in Boulder buzzes with hikers, picnickers and music lovers. The sprawling green park, miles of hiking trails in the Flatirons and weekly concerts make this a destination stop for tourists from all over the world. Every year, it attracts more than one million visitors. On July 4, the Colorado Chautauqua campus turns 124 years old, and the day before, the reconstructed Chautauqua Cafe will make its debut. The July 3 grand opening kicks off with a ribbon cutting at noon, followed by live music from the Mile High Brass Band, refreshments, and free ice cream for kids under twelve.
The cafe originally opened in 1899, the year after the Colorado Chautauqua was established, as an open-air pavilion that served "coffee, short orders and cold meats,” according to the Chautauqua website. Through funding from the City of Boulder Landmarks Board and the State Historic Fund, the original site of the cafe has been restored, with the addition of an ADA-compliant ramp.
As the park saw an increase in visitors during the pandemic, the need for additional food options arose. Using archival photos as a guide, the cafe has been rebuilt in its original location, between the General Store and the full-service, more upscale Chautauqua Dining Hall. Like the original, it is an open-air concept, making it ideal for pandemic-era dining, and its addition will help alleviate some of the traffic at the restaurant. The newly renovated cafe will serve a variety of coffee drinks, ice cream, sandwiches and salads, as well as an assortment of beverages and other light snacks.
After visiting the New York Chautauqua, Teddy Roosevelt said it was "a source of positive strength and refreshment of mind and body to come to meet a typical American gathering like this — a gathering that is typically American in that it is typical of America at its best." That feeling continues today — now with more snacks to fuel the experience.
The Colorado Chautauqua is located at 900 Baseline Road in Boulder, and the cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. For more information, visit chautauqua.com/dining/the-chautauqua-cafe.