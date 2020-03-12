 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Chefs Carrie Baird (left) and Natascha Hess head Rose's Classic Americana and the Ginger Pig.EXPAND
Chefs Carrie Baird (left) and Natascha Hess head Rose's Classic Americana and the Ginger Pig.
Mark Antonation

Chef Carrie Baird Launches Rose's Classic Americana

Mark Antonation | March 12, 2020 | 10:59am
AA

Those who have missed chef Carrie Baird's fancy toasts and welcoming demeanor since she left Bar Dough last month can now experience both at Rose's Classic Americana, which is now open inside Rosetta Hall, at 1109 Walnut Street in Boulder.

Baird just joined forces with Natascha Hess, chef/owner of the Ginger Pig, which made the leap from food truck to brick-and-mortar when Rosetta Hall opened last fall. The two, friends since before Baird was part of season 15 of Top Chef, formed That's What She Said restaurant group, which oversees the operations of Rose's and the Ginger Pig.

Huevos rancheros with pork green chile.EXPAND
Huevos rancheros with pork green chile.
Linnea Covington

Related Stories

Whipped ricotta tops this fancy toast.EXPAND
Whipped ricotta tops this fancy toast.
Mark Antonation
This spicy bean stew is a great breakfast alternative and also carries through to the lunch menu.EXPAND
This spicy bean stew is a great breakfast alternative and also carries through to the lunch menu.
Mark Antonation
A breakfast sandwich on a rectangular English muffin.EXPAND
A breakfast sandwich on a rectangular English muffin.
Mark Antonation

Rose's opened this week with breakfast and lunch options in the Rosetta Hall slot that was previously Folsom Foods. Breakfast kicks off when the hall opens at 8 a.m., with toasts made with bread from The Med and topped with the likes of whipped ricotta with blueberry preserves or Nutella with berries and a sprinkle of seeds. Hearty breakfasts like Baird's huevos rancheros (which beat Bobby Flay) and spicy stewed beans with a poached egg are served alongside breakfast sandwiches on rectangular English muffins. For lunch, there's a classic burger, a fried-chicken sandwich (both accompanied by hand-cut fries) and a couple of big salads, including an iceberg wedge doused in Baird's version of a famous (if, like the chef, you're from Pocatello, Idaho) salad dressing from Buddy's Italian Restaurant.

Since Baird and Hess are overseeing Rose's and the Ginger Pig together, you may see some kitchen swapping; Hess says she'll definitely be helping out a couple of days a week as Rose's gets going. "It's the first time in three years I've gotten to cook with butter!" she points out.

The two met when Baird was the executive chef at Brazen and Hess was just putting together a business plan for the Ginger Pig. She staged under Baird to gain restaurant experience, and Baird helped her formulate recipes and even worked on the food truck when it first launched. Let's hope they have plenty of other collaborative ideas in store for the future.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >