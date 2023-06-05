There's a New Chef Leading the Kitchen at the Cat-Themed Gattara Inside the Warwick Hotel

Gattara, the cheeky cat-themed Italian restaurant located inside the Warwick Hotel off 17th Avenue and Grant Street, welcomed a new chef in April, and he's been busy.
“We saw a need to not only revamp our existing menu, but to address a need in the Denver market — offering a truly authentic Italian experience,” says David Breeden, the restaurant’s general manager and director of food and beverage for the hotel.
And there's nothing more authentic than bringing in "an Italian from Italy," Breeden adds, so the restaurant recruited chef Mimmo Faid, who is originally from northern Italy and most recently worked in New York City. After arriving in the Mile High, he immediately got to work on revamping the menu and imparting his culinary philosophy.
Growing up, Faid was immersed in a culture that centered on fresh food — from visiting local fish and produce markets to watching his father cook dinner for the family each evening. He got his start in local restaurants, training under one of the Liguria region’s most lauded chefs.
Faid says he was drawn to the west after vacationing in the mountain region, eventually moving permanently at the end of last year, and his arrival just so happened to coincide with the departure of Gattara’s previous chef. “It was always my dream to bring my cooking to the United States," he says. "First to New York and now to Denver. My philosophy is the same: Have a simple kitchen and use the freshest food available.”
While the menu did not receive a total overhaul when he took over, it has been carefully edited to reflect true Italian preparation methods and recipes. In addition to recipe updates, Faid notes that he has also been focused on sourcing. “No one can work miracles with bad food," he says. "To me, it’s about the freshness of the ingredients. From there, the preparations are meant to be simple."
Favorites from the revamped, Italian-chef-approved menu include the Quattro Formaggi (four cheese) pizza ($19) that is a star in its simplicity — a white pizza base with mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Fontina and basil atop a Neapolitan-style crust. Another standout is the namesake La Gattara ($24), a pie topped with fig jam, mozzarella, Colorado goat cheese, Parmesan, forest mushrooms and pickled onion.
While the menu is now more pizza-centric, some popular dishes from the original menu are still available, such as the Jack Daniel’s Braised Short Rib ($35). Another highlight is the cocktail menu featuring Italian-forward spritzes as well as an array of local craft beers and wine.
Because Gattara is in a hotel, it offers full service throughout the day beginning at 7 a.m., with breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, as well as a weekend brunch that includes $20 bottomless mimosas and a must-try thick-cut Vanilla French Toast with caramel glaze ($17). The morning and daytime selections have largely remained untouched. ("If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Breeden remarks.) Breakfast options include traditional American items, with the Italian influence ramping up as the day goes on.
Faid's upcoming plans include the debut of gluten-free pizza crust and pasta that can be subbed in on any dish. The chef specializes in celiac-friendly cooking and has the certifications to back it up: He started his training back in 2004 and has been certified by the Italian Celiac Association in gluten-free cooking for nearly twenty years.
There are more changes and additions to the menu to come, too, Faid promises, as he continues to imbue his Italian roots into each aspect of the menu.
Gattara is located inside the Warwick Hotel at 1776 Grant Street and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit gattararestaurant.com.