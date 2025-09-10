Denver Lands New F1 Simulator Arcade Bar in RiNo

At noon today, September 10, Denver's newest eatertainment concept makes its debut at 2734 Walnut Street, and this one is all about Formula 1 racing.
F1 Arcade was founded in London in 2022 and comes from the creators of Puttshack and dart bar Flight Club, both of which also debuted Denver outposts in recent years. This opening is the brand's fourth U.S. location, following spots in Boston, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, with plans to open thirty more around the globe in the next five years. (Formula 1 itself is owned by Denver-based Liberty Media.)
The RiNo space is over 15,000 square feet and includes 69 full-motion simulators that allow guests to experience iconic tracks from around the world. "Guests can choose between head-to-head racing for up to three drivers or team racing for groups of four or more, where they will compete, earn points and cheer on their teammates. Different skill levels from rookie to elite allow for all ages and experience levels to join the fun and race together," notes an opening announcement. "The innovative ‘F1 Arcade Hub’ allows guests to create personalized driver profiles to enhance their individual preferences and achievements, play in-venue games and access exclusive prize draws, including tickets to Grand Prix both in the United States and around the world."
The bar menu is largely the same as that of F1 Arcade's Philadelphia location, but it does include three Denver-exclusive drinks created by LP O’Brien, the champion of Netflix’s Drink Masters, and local bar pro Alex Jump.
In a city that loves to incorporate games and activities into a night out, F1 Arcade is likely to draw some enthusiastic crowds.
F1 Arcade is located at 2734 Walnut Street and is open from noon to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit f1arcade.com/us/denver.