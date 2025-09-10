 Denver’s Lands New F1 Simulator Arcade Bar in RiNo Neighborhood | Westword
Denver Lands New F1 Simulator Arcade Bar in RiNo

The 15,000-square-foot venue includes 69 full-motion simulators, a big food and drink menu, an outdoor patio and more.
September 10, 2025
Image: intreior of a bar with racing simulators
Denver's new F1 Arcade is the brand's fourth location in the U.S. F1 Arcade
First, bars with golf simulators started popping up all over Denver. Then, places to eat, drink and play pickleball took over town.

At noon today, September 10, Denver's newest eatertainment concept makes its debut at 2734 Walnut Street, and this one is all about Formula 1 racing.

F1 Arcade was founded in London in 2022 and comes from the creators of Puttshack and dart bar Flight Club, both of which also debuted Denver outposts in recent years. This opening is the brand's fourth U.S. location, following spots in Boston, Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia, with plans to open thirty more around the globe in the next five years. (Formula 1 itself is owned by Denver-based Liberty Media.)

The RiNo space is over 15,000 square feet and includes 69 full-motion simulators that allow guests to experience iconic tracks from around the world. "Guests can choose between head-to-head racing for up to three drivers or team racing for groups of four or more, where they will compete, earn points and cheer on their teammates. Different skill levels from rookie to elite allow for all ages and experience levels to join the fun and race together," notes an opening announcement. "The innovative ‘F1 Arcade Hub’ allows guests to create personalized driver profiles to enhance their individual preferences and achievements, play in-venue games and access exclusive prize draws, including tickets to Grand Prix both in the United States and around the world."
click to enlarge scallop dish
XO scallops are one of the more upscale options on the food menu.
F1 Arcade
Of course, you can't race on an empty stomach, and F1 Arcade has stepped up the food offerings from typical pub fare with a menu of more upscale-than-expected choices like XO scallops, dry-aged flat iron steak and crab fritters alongside tacos, flatbreads and burgers.

The bar menu is largely the same as that of F1 Arcade's Philadelphia location, but it does include three Denver-exclusive drinks created by LP O’Brien, the champion of Netflix’s Drink Masters, and local bar pro Alex Jump.
click to enlarge cocktail in a tall glass
The Mantequilla, named in honor of South Park’s Casa Bonita episode, is one of several Denver-exclusive cocktails.
F1 Arcade
The bourbon-based Blucifer’s Bolt is made with peach brandy, coffee, sweet vermouth, Amontillado and absinthe; the Mantequilla (Butters' Spanish name from the South Park Casa Bonita episode) is a combination of tequila, raspberry, brown butter, lime and Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut; and the Undercut Colins is a play on a Tom Collins that doubles as an ode to a daring driving manuever.


In a city that loves to incorporate games and activities into a night out, F1 Arcade is likely to draw some enthusiastic crowds.

F1 Arcade is located at 2734 Walnut Street and is open from noon to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit f1arcade.com/us/denver.
Image: Molly Martin
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
[email protected]
Instagram
TikTok
A message from Molly Martin: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Denver’s evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support Us Today
