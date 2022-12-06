Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market Closed After 37 Years in Business

For 37 years, this decidedly un-hip strip-mall staple in the southern suburbs served up some of the metro area's best seafood dishes from its tiny kitchen. It also provided fresh fish to the neighborhood from its cold cases on the market side.
As of December 3, though, it's become the latest decades-old eatery in Denver to shutter.
The full note on the door, which is also posted on the restaurant's website, reads:
Thank you for your unbelievable support of our local business & Cherry Crest Family for over 30 years.As we say goodbye to another longtime staple in the city's dining scene, it's another reminder to visit the places you love, and to visit them often.
This is a bittersweet time for us collectively, and a decision that didn't come lightly.
Know that your business, smiling faces, friendships, and support have been things that our entire staff values and will continue to cherish.
As we embark on this new chapter of retirement, we just want each of you to know how thankful we are for you.
Thank you for an incredible 30 years!
