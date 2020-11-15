Reader: Can We Get Some Food Options Other Than Fried Chicken?

What is it about the COVID-19 pandemic that makes chicken — fried, hot, prepared however — so appealing? Over the past several months, as other restaurants have flown the coop, chicken joints are taking off all over the metro area.

Some of the latest efforts are homegrown, including Cluck Chicken — a big hit at the Dive Inn — which is moving into a space next door at 1384 South Broadway, and the "Tender Project," a takeout and delivery project at Lola Coastal Mexican, of all places.

Other chicken ventures are winging their way to the state. Jason Beld, who runs ten Colorado outposts of Fuzzy's Taco Shop, will soon be landing two Denver locations of Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles concept with only six current locations. "It was the most tender, best-tasting chicken I've ever had," he recalls.

But is that enough? Not according to some readers, who wonder what the pluck is going on in their comments on our Facebook post of the Dave's Hot Chicken news. Says Nikki:



How about encouraging people to eat at local hot chicken joints? Because the rate we’re going, all we’re gonna have left is corporate chains.



Responds Robb:



More Cali trash..... cool.



Adds David:



More commiefornians taking Colorado over.



Notes Alicia:

It's because Denver is basically LA now and sucks just like the West Coast...



Cautions Greg:



Let us not get ahead of ourselves. In-n-Out Burger has not even opened yet.



Wonders Lauren:



If we are bringing California to Colorado, can someone please open a place that serves legit SoCal California burritos?



Comments James:

We're losing so many good restaurants, and the crap keeps coming in. A great time to be a cardiologist.

Observes Zach:

Bunch of complainers. I call once you hear it’s the best sandwich in town, you will all be praising its glory.



Concludes Kurt:



Some seriously bitter people here. It's just chicken, calm down!



But then there's this from Tiffany:



Okay, but can we have good food options other than just fried chicken? Denver’s food scene is lacking compared to other major cities.



What do you think of the flock of new chicken options? What's your go-to chicken joint? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.