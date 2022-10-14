Chicken Rebel Continues to Expand, With a Third Location Now Open in Littleton

click to enlarge Loaded green chile tots topped with housemade Rebel sauce. Chicken Rebel

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, orders can be delivered via Doordash, Uber Eats and Grubhub. Catered platters and boxed lunches are also available through Chicken Rebel’s website and Easy Cater. But while to-go meals are convenient, you’ll want to pay an in-person visit to the new Littleton location, too. The atmosphere includes an open kitchen, high-top seating and ’80s arcade games like Ms. Pac-Man and Mortal Kombat.The new outlet is located near Columbine High School, and many early visitors are students on their lunch breaks, as well as families. Most are unfamiliar with Chicken Rebel, and in building her brand, Lovett notes, “it’s fun to have that conversation. I feel like I’m back on a food truck.”Perhaps those food truck days aren’t too far off. When it comes to future expansion plans, Lovett shares, “I think we do better in a smaller kind of footprint. There’s a part of me that wants to revamp the food truck and go back to our roots. Part of our appeal is that you can get this amazing chicken sandwich off a food truck. It’s unexpected, and in a way, it’s also very rebellious.”