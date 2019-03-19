Chef Clint Wangsnes Targets South Broadway for Third Chop Shop

One of Denver's best fast-casual success stories over the past few years has been Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery, which was opened at 4990 East Colfax Avenue by chef Clint Wangsnes and his business partner, Christian Anderson, in 2014. While the original concept of serving white tablecloth cuisine in a counter-service environment seemed daring at the time, especially along a transitional stretch of Colfax, neighbors from Park Hill, Hale and Montclair took to the family-friendly place almost immediately. And Chop Shop followed up with a Lowry outpost in early 2017.

Now Wangsnes says Chop Shop is ready for a third sibling, and he's chosen South Broadway in Englewood for the new location. "We looked all over Denver for more than a year, and we couldn't find anything close to what we wanted," the chef explains.

But then the old Speedy's used car dealership at 3150 South Broadway came to his attention, and the property felt perfect for his restaurant's footprint and an expansive patio for additional seating. "We took over the building last September and got fully permitted two months ago," Wangsnes says.