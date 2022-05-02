Social Sightings: A Taco Bell Pop-Up and Four More Cinco de Mayo Specials

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits we've recently spotted. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Boozy Baja Blasts, Code Red and a platter of Taco Bell-inspired eats are hitting the menu at Mister Oso
in RiNo on May 5 for a one-day-only Taco Bell Cinco de Mayo pop-up. The platter serves two for $30 and includes two Mexican pizzas, two Gordo Crunches, smoky fiesta potatoes and a Crunchy ’Rap with chorizo and queso. The eatery will also be serving its regular menu.
Crunchwraps are also making a Cinco de Mayo appearance at Bellota
at the Source, which is going all out on May 5 with a party from 3 to 9 p.m. Chef Manny Barella's take on the Taco Bell favorite will be available in limited quantities, so go early to secure the goods. A to-go frozen-cocktail station will be operating on the patio, and there will also be specialty Milagro tequila cocktails; $1 from each sold will go to Mi Casa, a nonprofit committed to creating pathways to opportunity for low-income and underserved individuals. Pre-register for free for green-level tickets that guarantee entry but not seating. Red-level tickets are $35 and include free chips and salsa for your table, a Bellota T-shirt and two free drink tickets. All tickets are available via Bellota's website
Terminal Bar at Union Station will make you work for your marg on May 5: The bar will have a Patrón Tequila Blender Bike, and guests can pedal to power the blender that mixes their margaritas. The first twenty people to do so will get their frozen marg free. There will also be a seven-piece mariachi band, with food specials including guacamole and tacos. The fun runs from 4 to 7 p.m.
Chef Zuri Resendiz (formerly of Cattivella and Shanahan's) is preparing to launch his own food truck; get ya sneak preview on May 5 when he pops up at Dirty Laundry, the Central Park bar at 2955 Ulster Street. From 5 to 9 p.m., Resendiz will be serving his Luchaload Potatoes, a pork lard-rubbed Russet potato loaded with your choice of al pastor, asada or veggie (grilled cactus and sautéed mushrooms), melted Oaxaca cheese, guacamole, cilantro and onions. "Served with tortillas on the side to make your own Luchaload Potato taco," Resendiz says.
There will be four days of Cinco de Mayo festivities at Que Bueno Suerte (1518 South Pearl Street). Stop by May 2 through May 5 to register for a chance to win a trip to Mexico. Other deals include drink specials for Mezcal Monday, $2.50 tacos on Tuesday, and free bachata dance lessons on Wednesday at 9 p.m. It all culminates on May 5 with a party where you can spin Suerte’s Wheel of Fortune for prizes and enjoy food and drink specials. There will be a live mariachi band from 5 to 9 p.m. and a chile pepper-eating contest at 6 p.m. The winner of the trip to Mexico will be announced at 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended
