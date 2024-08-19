City Park Pizzeria Closing After Less Than Five Months in Business

"I'm a little impatient," admits Kevin Morrison. "I just have a lot going on, and I want to be with my kids."
In February, the founder of Tacos Tequila Whiskey (aka Pinche Tacos) closed the original location of that concept at 1514 York Street, leaving just one TTW outpost remaining, in the Highland neighborhood. In its place, Morrison, who also owns Fish N Beer in RiNo, introduced Rolling Pin Pizza in April.
But less than five months after its debut, he's pulling the plug. Rolling Pin's last day serving tavern-style pizza, mussels and martinis will be Saturday, August 24.
"I was having a very good time working there," says Morrison. "We have a great crew — and it looks like we're going to be able to place 100 percent of the staff." They'll be in new positions at his concepts, as well as at other local restaurants.
The real driving force for the decision: Denver's high minimum wage — which is set to rise again in January — combined with a slower-than-ideal start. "I believe in the concept, I love the menu and the service model," Morrison says, adding that he hopes to bring Rolling Pin back in the future. "We're gonna try to take it out to the ’burbs," he notes.
its decision to close at the end of the month, Morrison says: "We haven't had any crime there. I know Colfax gets a bad rap, but our block is fine. ... The neighborhood has been awesome."
There are no solid plans for the York Street location yet, but Morrison is working on some other projects in the meantime, including a new daily breakfast burrito program that will roll out at the Highland Tacos Tequila Whiskey, as well as plans for various pop-ups at Fish N Beer on Sundays and Mondays, when it's closed for regular service. Look for a focacceria concept that had been in development at Rolling Pin and a value-driven charcoal smashburger pop-up.
There have been some changes in Morrison's personal life, as well. He recently moved part-time to Canada to be close to his kids. "I just need to sit tight and breathe for a little bit," he says. "I like to say I still have a full tank, I just need to hit a rest stop for a little bit."