Local Restaurant Group Opening Two New Concepts Inside Cherry Creek's Clayton Hotel

Cretans and Chez Roc are out; Amorina and the Sterling Denver will debut in the spaces this fall.
July 18, 2024
Clayton Hotel & Members Club is getting new food and drink options once again.
One of the eight hotels in Colorado that recently earned a Michelin Key is swapping out its food and drink concepts once again.

The 63-room Clayton Hotel & Members Club opened at 233 Clayton Street in Cherry Creek in May 2021. When it debuted, it included wood-fired restaurant Of a Kind and Oak Market. In early 2022, it introduced Five Nines, a sleek cocktail bar.

But by September 2022, all of those concepts were out. Of a Kind was replaced with Kini's, a Greek-inspired concept from Quality Branded, the group behind Quality Italian. Soon after, the hotel added Cretans, a Mediterranean wine bar, in the former market space; meanwhile, Five Nines became the speakeasy-style Chez Roc.

Now, another swap is taking place. Cretans and Chez Roc have both shuttered and will be replaced this fall with two new concepts from the Culinary Creative Group, which operates three other spots in Cherry Creek: cocktail bars Ay Papi and Forget Me Not as well as coffee shop Aviano.

The Cretans space will become Amorina, which means "little love" in Italian, and the cocktail bar will have a focus on hand-stretched mozzarella. “The idea behind Amorina is to marry our cocktail concepts with our culinary excellence and create something that feels like an escape from Denver," Culinary Creative CEO and founder Juan Padró says in an announcement of the news. "Chef Max [Mackissock] spent a lot of time cooking in different regions of Italy, and he wants to bring the feeling of an upscale bar you would spend time in after a day enjoying coastal Italy."

Chez Roc will be replaced by the lounge and nightclub Sterling Denver, an offshoot of the Sterling Aspen from Andrew Sandler, who has partnered with Culinary Creative on the project. "We love that you can have a date night or a night with friends at Amorina, and then transition to a late-night party just a few steps away at the Sterling in their VIP lounge," Padró adds.

Kini's will continue to be the hotel's restaurant concept. 
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
