Mooby's, Kevin Smith's Clerks-Themed Fast-Food Pop-Up, Is Denver Bound

While Gen X indie movie hero Kevin Smith is busy on the set of Clerks 3, Globe Hall is getting ready to bring his Mooby's Pop-Up Pick-Up Experience to town.

The latest in a string of pop-culture pop-ups to arrive in Denver, this one is the rare event endorsed by the creator and not just cashing in on some cinematic trend, copyright be damned. Mooby's was the fictional fast-food restaurant in Clerks, Dogma and Jay and Silent Bob; it will be recreated at Globe Hall in all its purple, yellow and orange glory.

The pop-up restaurant will open Friday, May 28, with a run that goes through Sunday, June 6, at the venue at 4483 Logan Street. Guests can make reservations and pre-order food starting at 11 a.m. on May 11.

There will be classic Mooby's menu items along with vegan alternatives, and New Belgium Brewing has crafted a Mooby's brew for the occasion. Guests can either take their food to go or eat indoors or outdoors at Globe Hall.

While waiting on their food, fans can snap selfies in the world of Kevin Smith, peruse goods in Silent Bob's Secret Stash Merch popup shop, and buy Jay & Silent Bob merch, including something distinctly not '90s: COVID-19 non-medical masks.

Gwen Campbell, co-owner of Globe Hall, says that the concept proved successful at Austin and St. Louis pop-ups, and that her Denver venue is looking forward to hosting the experience.

Pre-register at the Mooby's website.