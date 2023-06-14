Show Your Love at These Six Coffee Shops (Instead of The Drip Cafe)

That's because when The Drip Cafe debuted in the space on June 2, it was met by protesters concerned over the stance of its parent company, Recycled God's Love, regarding homosexuality. Specifically, they pointed to this message on the Recycled God's Love website:
"This organization is opposed to homosexuality as an alternative lifestyle. Additionally, this organization holds that a homosexual lifestyle is contrary to God's Word and purpose for humanity (I Timothy 1:10). The Bible instructs that it is a sin that leads to death. Moreover, this organization is instructed to love those living such lifestyles, while abhorring their sin. 1 Cor. 6:9 says the following: 'Do you not know that the wicked will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: Neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulterers nor male prostitutes nor homosexual offenders.' Members of the church are forbidden to practice such sin. Any member found to be in such sin and unrepentant shall be subject to dismissal."
After the protest and related conversations on social media, that website was updated to say this:
"This organization holds that a homosexual lifestyle is contrary to God’s Word and purpose for humanity and is sin (1 Timothy 1:10). Moreover, this organization is instructed to Love those living such lifestyles. 1 Cor. 6:9 We Believe that showing hate towards people in these communities is not the way Jesus would respond. Therefore, although disagreeing with the lifestyle, we must show love."
If you'd rather not show support for that stance, there are plenty of other coffee shops around town that preach inclusivity, with a welcoming attitude toward all. Shamblin, who has since gotten a dream job in catering, notes that there are several alternatives on Santa Fe, including one of our six favorites:
Convivio Cafe
This Guatemalan-inspired shop opened in west Denver late last year, but while it's relatively new to the scene, it already feels familiar, and the people who fill the shop all seem like friends. (It also snagged our award for Best New Coffeehouse in the Best of Denver 2023.) Aptly named for the Guatemalan gathering where all are welcome, Convivio is the first women-owned, Guatemala-inspired bilingual cafe in Denver. Along with farmer-roasted coffee and tea, it serves deliciously inventive yet simple food options prepared by self-taught chef and co-owner Vivi Lemus. Don't miss the antojitos — street-food snacks such as tostadas and pan con aguacate — and pasteles like champurradas, tasty scones to dunk in your coffee. The space was built with community-invested funds and money raised selling coffee at markets and pop-ups; it's filled with hanging herbs and mosaic-tiled walls evoking a Latin American cafe.
4935 West 38th Avenue
Mutiny Information Cafe
Stuffed to the gills with new and used books, graphic novels, local-band CDs and vinyl, Mutiny Information Cafe is a place where you can sit at a table, sip coffee and flip through a book while a loud punk band plays on the floor just a few feet away. It's a rare combination, but one that works very well. Rather than just keep Mutiny as a bookstore, the owners continue to welcome the community, opening up their doors to musicians, poets and activists of all stripes.
2 South Broadway
303-778-7579
Town Hall Collaborative
Best friends Lauren Beno and Denise Day long dreamed of creating a safe space where women, BIPOC and queer communities in particular could gather for parties and events. So in 2022, they rolled up their sleeves to crowdfund, making their dreams come true by building Town Hall Collaborative in a warehouse in the Art District on Santa Fe. Outfitted with a bar and coffee shop, it works as a haven for performances, workshops, parties, expos, fundraisers and anything else you can think of, all with a built-in spirit of inclusiveness and respect.
5252 Santa Fe Drive
Under the Umbrella
This LGBTQIA+-owned cafe has been a staple in Congress Park since 2006. You can not only pick up a cup of coffee here, but also baked goods and savory eats made by chef Kat Rooney and her partner, baker Jyll Tuggle. It also offers takeaway dinners for an easy, at-home meal.
3507 East 12th Avenue
303-256-0797
Whittier Cafe
There's no place quite like Whittier Cafe, whose eclectic calendar features such community events as weekly Ethiopian coffee ceremonies. An expansive lineup of fresh-roasted coffees, along with teas, ice cream and sandwich options, comes out of the small but mighty kitchen at this neighborhood hangout. More than a coffee shop, Whittier Cafe is a true gathering place, hosting chili cook-offs, art shows, fresh-baked-cookie exchanges and story hours throughout the year. While the space inside is quaint and inviting, it's the outdoor experience that really takes the cake: Whittier's massive patio offers plenty of room for all to enjoy Colorado's famous sunny days.
1710 East 25th Avenue
720-550-7440
Pablo's Coffee on 6th
When Pablo's opened in 2001, coffee shops were primarily places to meet for a cup of joe and conversation, hang out with friends for hours, or even read a book in public (yes, we're talking about pre-wi-fi days). Now, over two decades later, Denver's first craft coffee roaster is still in its nook on the corner of Sixth and Washington. Although it has expanded, moving its roasting facility and adding new shops along the way, the OG Pablo's — where deep maroon walls backdrop plants that have (probably) been there since its inception — retains the spirit of Old Denver, before the city, and craft coffee, became cool. With consistently good coffee and small bites, Pablo's — which still has no wi-fi — is a true neighborhood gathering spot, and the ideal place to relax and unwind. Winner of our Best Old-School Coffee Shop in the Best of Denver 2023.
East Sixth Avenue
303-744-3323
