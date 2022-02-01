Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Beer Man

With Fingers Crossed, Collaboration Fest Plans an April Return

February 1, 2022 9:55AM

Collaboration Fest is set to make a grand return on April 2.
Collaboration Fest is set to make a grand return on April 2. Danielle Lirette
Scheduling an indoor beer festival right now is a bit of a risk, but for the nonprofit Colorado Brewers Guild, it’s one worth taking, especially when it comes to Collaboration Fest. Tickets for the event, which will hopefully take place on April 2, at the Fillmore Auditorium, went on sale January 28.

The festival, a favorite of both beer fans and breweries alike, had to be canceled last-minute in 2020 due to the pandemic, and never got off the ground in 2021 for the same reason.

“There is definitely some caution around it, and we have been watching case rates and reading up on projections and working closely with the Fillmore,” says Guild director Shawnee Adelson. “Overall, breweries are excited about it … and looking forward to celebrating together.”

To comply with current Denver regulations — and to make people feel more comfortable — there will be a vaccination requirement for attendees. But that also means they won’t have to wear masks inside, which certainly makes it a lot easier to drink beer. And while there haven’t been many indoor beer fests in the last two years for obvious reasons, music venues like the Fillmore have been successfully hosting vaccine-required, mask-free shows for a while, Adelson points out.

“This will be a first for a lot of people going back to a beer festival,” she says.
click to enlarge Paddle away on a river of suds at Collaboration Fest. - DANIELLE LIRETTE
Paddle away on a river of suds at Collaboration Fest.
Danielle Lirette
Collab Fest was founded in 2014 as a way to get breweries together to make interesting, unusual or one-off beers that celebrate the community, camaraderie and creativity within the craft beer industry. Over the intervening years, many breweries have picked up the mantle of collaboration, and joint-effort beers can now be found in abundance year-round.

“There are more collabs regularly, but for our event, many of our members are really thoughtful in their collaborations, knowing that the festival is there to celebrate them and to celebrate what is so great about our industry,” Adelson says. “Some breweries don’t do it often, and it spurs them to get together and do something unique or to think differently about it.”

To kick things off, the Guild’s board of directors gathered in late January at Barrels & Bottles Brewery in Golden to join in the brewing of a lager that will be served on April 2.
click to enlarge The gang was all beer at the fifth annual Collaboration Fest. - DANIELLE LIRETTE
The gang was all beer at the fifth annual Collaboration Fest.
Danielle Lirette
Other tentative collaborations so far include a schwarzbier from Seedstock and Prost; a beer from the Guild and Julia Herz of the American Homebrewers Association; a beer from Ursula and Verboten; a joint effort by Jagged Mountain, MobCraft, Woods Boss and Spangalang; a big beer from Burns and River North Brewery; and an ice cream-themed offering from Weldwerks, Odell and Little Man Ice Cream.

Many more collabs will be announced in the coming weeks, although the total number may be slightly less than it has been in the past, so right around one hundred beers, Adelson says.

Collaboration Fest takes place Saturday, April 2 from 2 to 6 p.m. (early entry begins at 2 p.m. and general admission begins at 3 p.m.), at the Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street. Tickets are $65 for general admission at 3 p.m. and $85 for early entry at 2 p.m. Find them at LiveNation.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.
Contact: Jonathan Shikes

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation