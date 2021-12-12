Support Us

Reader: If You Don't See Colorado Destination Breweries, You Aren't Looking

December 12, 2021 6:00AM

Outer Range Brewing
Fresh from a trip traveling to destination breweries around New England, our Colorado Beerman wondered what would qualify as a destination brewery in this state, which already draws plenty of visitors with its recreational and entertainment opportunities.

New Belgium Brewing in Fort Collins would probably qualify, even though it was purchased in 2018 by Kirin and its flagship beers are available in supermarkets all over the country. While its famed tours, including a view of the foeder forest, are still suspended because of COVID, they are on many people’s beer bucket lists.

Denver itself is a destination, but as a single spot drawing beer lovers, Bierstadt Lagerhaus probably comes the closes, he suggests, with well-regarded beer, slow-pour presentation, giant games, a two-story layout, a strong food menu and ever-expanding indoor and outdoor spaces.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the Colorado beer destination story, readers pour out their own suggestions. Says Brian:
Name the last time you went to Greeley and Weldworks wasn't the reason....
Offers Christine:
Left Hand and Horse and Dragon!!!
Adds Andrew:
Red Leg in the Springs is great, and right next to Garden of the Gods
Offers Jason:
There’s TRVE.

Ouray Brewing is in Ouray (enough said), and has swings for seats at the bar.

Colorado Boy is in Ridgeway (which has amazing scenery), has the second-best beer in Colorado, and great pizza. My wife and I have driven out of our way to go.

Broken Compass is in Breckenridge (beautiful mountains) and has THE best beer in Colorado. My wife and I drive there from Wheat Ridge.

I could go on and on. If you think there aren’t destination breweries here, you aren’t looking hard enough.
Concludes Floyd:
It’s beer.
How far would you drive to visit a destination brewery? What spots would you suggest in Colorado? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]

