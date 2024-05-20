Christmas Spirits: Liquor Stores Can Now Open on December 25

It's been fifteen years since Colorado changed a post-Prohibition era "blue law" that banned liquor store sales on Sundays, much to the delight of football fans who no longer needed to remember to stock up before game day.
But there was still one remaining day that liquor stores were prohibited from making sales: Christmas. On Saturday, May 18, that rule was ditched when Governor Jared Polis signed SB24-231, Alcohol Beverage Liquor Advisory Group Recommendations, into law.
The bill includes several changes to the current law, mostly regarding business licensing, but tucked into the final section was the end of the decades-old ban on December 25 liquor sales.
Now, if your Aunt Susan finishes off all the Pinot Grigio before the pie is served, you'll be able to make a last-minute booze run to restock.
to begin selling wine as well. The move has put a strain on local, independent liquor stores, who say they have seen a drop in sales.
Another bill, HB-1373, aimed to help those struggling businesses by limiting where grocery stores could display beer and wine, as well as barring the sale of fermented malt beverages greater than 14 percent ABV and wine greater than 17 percent ABV, essentially eliminating spirits from grocery stores’ inventory, among other measures. But after passing the House, the bill was postponed indefinitely by the state Senate.
Consumers, bars and restaurants did get one other liquor-related win recently, when booze to go was made permanent. That pandemic-era shift had created a December 25 loophole, but this year, a regular liquor store run is all you'll need if you're looking for some real Christmas spirits.