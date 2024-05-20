 Colorado Liquor Stores Can Now Open on Christmas | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Christmas Spirits: Liquor Stores Can Now Open on December 25

It was the only day of the year when booze retailers were not allowed to open.
May 20, 2024
Now, liquor stores can be open 365 days a year.
Now, liquor stores can be open 365 days a year. Danielle Lirette

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $12,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$12,000
$500
Share this:
It's been fifteen years since Colorado changed a post-Prohibition era "blue law" that banned liquor store sales on Sundays, much to the delight of football fans who no longer needed to remember to stock up before game day.

But there was still one remaining day that liquor stores were prohibited from making sales: Christmas. On Saturday, May 18, that rule was ditched when Governor Jared Polis signed SB24-231, Alcohol Beverage Liquor Advisory Group Recommendations, into law.

The bill includes several changes to the current law, mostly regarding business licensing, but tucked into the final section was the end of the decades-old ban on December 25 liquor sales.

Now, if your Aunt Susan finishes off all the Pinot Grigio before the pie is served, you'll be able to make a last-minute booze run to restock.
click to enlarge bottles of liquor on shelves
Some big changes have been made to Colorado's liquor laws in recent years.
Molly Martin
It's the latest in a series of liquor law changes in recent years. The most significant was Proposition 125, which allowed grocery and convenience stores licensed to sell beer to begin selling wine as well. The move has put a strain on local, independent liquor stores, who say they have seen a drop in sales.

Another bill, HB-1373, aimed to help those struggling businesses by limiting where grocery stores could display beer and wine, as well as barring the sale of fermented malt beverages greater than 14 percent ABV and wine greater than 17 percent ABV, essentially eliminating spirits from grocery stores’ inventory, among other measures. But after passing the House, the bill was postponed indefinitely by the state Senate.

Consumers, bars and restaurants did get one other liquor-related win recently, when booze to go was made permanent. That pandemic-era shift had created a December 25 loophole, but this year, a regular liquor store run is all you'll need if you're looking for some real Christmas spirits. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
The Ten Best Rooftop Bars in Denver

Lists

The Ten Best Rooftop Bars in Denver

By Molly Martin
Three Local Restaurants Expand Hours, Add New Offerings

Social Sightings

Three Local Restaurants Expand Hours, Add New Offerings

By Molly Martin
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Turtle Boat Shutters and More

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Turtle Boat Shutters and More

By Molly Martin
Reader: I've Been Waiting a Year to Get Into Casa Bonita

Comment of the Day

Reader: I've Been Waiting a Year to Get Into Casa Bonita

By Westword Readers
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation