Reminder: Booze Sales Aren't Allowed on Christmas Day, but There's a New Loophole

December 22, 2021 7:49AM

Courtesy of Grind Kitchen + Watering Hole
There was a time when liquor stores in Colorado weren't open on Sundays, making a weekly Saturday booze run mandatory for many residents (especially during football season). Those days are long gone, as is 3.2% ABV beer, which used to be the only thing available in gas stations and grocery stores.

But one major buzzkill remains: On Christmas Day, stores carrying booze can't sell it to you. This list includes liquor stores, which close altogether for the holiday, as well as gas stations and grocery stores. That can make things difficult for store workers who not only have to be on the clock on a holiday, but must also be the bearers of bad news for anyone who forgot to stock up before December 25.

However, the pandemic-era addition of booze to go at bars and restaurants has created a loophole in the system. "Retailers licensed for on-premises consumption may conduct alcohol sales (including takeout and delivery sales), as their license type(s) have this ability on Christmas Day under the current statutory framework,"  says Suzanne Karrer, communications supervisor for the Colorado Department of Revenue Liquor & Tobacco Enforcement Division.

But don't go chugging your last beer while emptying your Christmas stocking just yet. While bars and restaurants could sell you booze to go on December 25, a vast majority are opting to close for the holiday in order to give their staff a day off to celebrate. And while we've been tracking restaurants that will be open for the holiday, most of those that are don't currently offer alcohol to go, which has waned in popularity since the return of indoor dining.

The bottom line: Stock up early or plan to hit up your neighborhood bar for some in-person drinking. Many will be open Christmas evening for those looking for a nightcap away from home.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor.
