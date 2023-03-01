Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Booze

Grocery and Convenience Stores Can Begin Selling Wine Today

March 1, 2023 11:15AM

Shelves at a Safeway store in Denver were cleared and ready to be filled with wine on the morning of March 1.
Shelves at a Safeway store in Denver were cleared and ready to be filled with wine on the morning of March 1. Molly Martin
Less than four months after passing with just 50.6 percent of the vote, Proposition 125 goes into effect in Colorado on March 1. The measure was one of three major proposals involving state liquor laws decided in the 2022 election; it allows grocery and convenience stores that are licensed to sell beer to add wine to their offerings. (A proposition that would have allowed liquor store chains to have an unlimited number of licenses and another that would have let third-party services deliver liquor as well as food did not pass.)

All told, around 1,900 stores in the state have been working to clear shelf space in preparation for the shift, including all Safeway, King Soopers and Trader Joe's locations. At the Safeway on South Downing Street near the University of Denver, both sides of a long shelf were empty on the morning of March 1, with cases of wine on dollies, ready to be stocked. Price labels were already in place, some offering special member pricing for Safeway card holders.

While the ability to pick up a bottle of vino with your groceries is a convenience many shoppers welcome, independent liquor stores worry about its effect on business.
click to enlarge
You can now pick up a bottle of wine and a steak for dinner at the same time.
Molly Martin
In the same parking lot as the Downing Street Safeway is Morgan's Liquors, which has been owned by Jim Archibald and his wife for two decades. In 2019, when a similar measure went into effect, allowing grocery stores to sell full-strength beer, "Our beer sales dropped 30 percent" Archibald told Westword last August. That downturn forced him to lay off several staff members.

Now, Morgan's and other liquor stores, particularly those located close to grocery stores, expect to experience another significant drop in sales.

Shops like these are still able to offer some things that grocery stores cannot, however, including a much larger selection of specialty items and, of course, hard liquor. But that could change one day as well, which is something Archibald fears. "In 2024, I’ll bet you they’re going to try to get spirits approved," he predicted.

But in the meantime, liquor stores press on. And on March 1, cases of spirits were being rolled into Morgan's as it prepared to open for the day. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation