Comida Will Close at the Source on April 30

Come Cinco de Mayo, there will be one less festive cantina for tacos and margaritas in Denver: Comida is closing at The Source on Tuesday, April 30.

Comida was the first restaurant to open at the Source, back in August 2013, when the notion of the food-hall experience was brand-new to Denver. Owner Rayme Rosello had capitalized on the success of the bright-pink Comida food truck she'd launched in 2010, adding a Longmont Comida in 2012 before moving into the Source. Then in December 2016, she took Comida to Aurora, opening inside Stanley Marketplace.

Rosello released this message about the closing:

I love Comida and am excited to continue to put my energy and efforts into our location in The Stanley and our catering taco truck, Tina. It’s a bittersweet decision to close our location inside The Source. We’re so grateful for the opportunity it presented and to the supporters and regulars who we’ve enjoyed serving there over the past 5 and a half years. We’re happy to be able to offer our loyal team positions at our Stanley location so we can keep our Comida family together.

EXPAND Anthony Camera

Comida at the Source will run regular business hours until April 30, when it will close at 3 p.m. so that Rosello can share a thank-you family dinner with her staff. Comida's Longmont location closed in 2017, so the Stanley Marketplace outpost (at 2501 Dallas Street) will be the only brick-and-mortar restaurant left.

The Source has been undergoing plenty of other changes in recent months. Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe, Babettes Artisan Breads, Boxcar Coffee and RiNo Yacht Club have all departed (Western Daughters still maintains a LoHi butcher shop, Babettes moved to Longmont, and RiNo Yacht Club is expected to reopen elsewhere later this year), replaced so far with Reunion Bread Company, Caffe Figurati and a new central bar called Isabel, which also serves pressed juice from Harvest Juicery by day. The Western Daughters slot will soon become a new dessert bar overseen by Bryan Dayton, co-owner of Acorn next door.

After the spot in the Source closes, fans of Comida's tacos, tostadas, gorditas and tortas can still get their share from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday) at Stanley Marketplace. Call 303-484-1632 or visit the cantina's website for details.