The Beer Lover’s Guide to Coors Field

Beer and baseball are an iconic duo — a fact that's (unsurprisingly) embraced at Coors Field. The stadium offers 27 beers offered on draft throughout the park, plus over twenty packaged brews. It's also home to an award-winning brewery, hosts an annual pre-game beer fest and is surrounded by numerous outstanding breweries.
In 1995, Sandlot Brewery in Coors Field became the first brewery within a Major League ballpark. Since then, it's gone on to create the beer that inspired Blue Moon White Belgian-Style Wheat, has taken home 47 Great American Beer Festival medals and won awards at the World Beer Cup and the North American Beer Competition.
Brewers Tom Hail and Mike Miller make approximately 1,500 barrels of beer per year for game-goers, with most only being served at the on-site taproom, like Belly Slide Wit, the beer that led to the now uber-popular Blue Moon. There's also the Czech-style Small’s Pilsner; Right Field Red, a Scottish-style export ale with sweet malt and caramel characteristics; and Naptime Stout, which is made with roasted malt and has a hint of chocolate.
Other appropriately named Sandlot brews include Left Field Lager, Power Hitter Pale Ale, Rain Delay IPA and Wild Pitch Weiss. In addition to Sandlot brews, Coors Light, Coors Banquet and Leinenkugel Summer Shandy are also available at the brewery. The taproom is only open on game days to ticket holders.
Besides beers brewed on site, you’ll find other Colorado breweries available at Coors Field, including Odell Brewing, New Belgium Brewing, Left Hand Brewing, Breckenridge Brewery, Great Divide Brewing and Holidaily Brewing Co.
Great Divide has a special connection to Coors Field, having opened in 1994, just one year before the Colorado Rockies moved in. “We’ve enjoyed seeing the neighborhood flourish and can always count on our taproom being filled with Rockies fans on game day,” says marketing manager Matt Shandy. “Having our beer available at Coors Field, especially Denver Pale Ale, has been a thrill.”
Golden-based Holidaily Brewing is a natural fit to the gluten-free concessions at the park, which are available in section 147. In 2009, Coors became the first MLB stadium to offer a gluten-free section featuring ballpark staples, including hot dogs, hamburgers, a chicken sandwich, veggie quesadilla, chips, cider and now beer, which was added in 2017, a year after Holidaily opened. Part of the reason founder Karen Hertz was inspired to launch the brewery in the first place was to have the ability to enjoy a beer at sports games — something she was sure others must want, too. “I can’t explain the emotion around having my products available there,” says Hertz. “Baseball and beer just go together, so to have our beer at Coors Field is a huge win for the gluten-free community."
The stadium hosts a variety of themed games every season, but the favorite event for beer enthusiasts is Brew Fest at Coors Field, which will be back for the ninth time on August 20. Ticket holders get access to sample beers from 25 breweries and vote for their favorites. The winner is added to the lineup at the rooftop bar the following season. (Last year's winner was WeldWerks Brewing.)
The fest takes place pre-game from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Coors Outfield Picnic Area. Each ticket package comes with six drink tickets for a 4-ounce pour and three voting tokens. After sipping, head inside to catch the Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants. Tickets and more information are available online.
On Draft:
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Miller Lite Budweiser
Bud Light
Odell Brewing 90 Shilling Amber Ale
Blue Moon Moon Haze Hazy Pale Ale
Blue Moon Belgian White Ale
Bootstrap Lush Puppy Hazy IPA
Hop Valley Brewing Bubble Stash IPA
Colorado Native Amber
Colorado Native Mexican Lager
Colorado Native West Slope IPA
Sierra Nevada Brewing Hazy Little Thing IPA
Lagunitas IPA
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
Hop Valley Brewing Mango & Stash IPA
Sandlot Belly Slide Wit
Sandlot Left Field Lager
Sandlot Naptime Stout
Sandlot Power Hitter Pale Ale
Sandlot Rain Delay IPA
Sandlot Right Field Red
Sandlot Smalls Pils
Sandlot Wild Pitch Weiss
Hop Valley Brewing Stash Panda IPA
Tommy Knocker Blood Orange IPA
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA
Packaged Beers and Hard Seltzers:
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Coors Edge
Miller Lite
Budweiser
Blue Moon Belgian White Ale
Breckenridge Brewery Juice Drop
Colorado Native Pils
Colorado Native West Slope IPA
Oskar Blue’s Dale's Pale Ale
Holidaily Brewing Gluten-Free Favorite Blonde Ale
Great Divide Denver Pale Ale
Lagunitas IPA
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
Modelo Especial
Odell IPA
Odell Sippin Pretty
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA
Sol Chelada
Topo Chico Strawberry Guava
Vizzy Raspberry Lemonade
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juice Haze IPA