Crêpes n' Crêpes Moves to Congress Park With Expanded Hours and Menu, Plus a Full Bar





Pozdnyak is the stepdaughter of crêperie founder Alain Veratti, who started the business as an Elitch Gardens food cart. Shortly thereafter, Veratti, who hails from Montpellier in southern France, opened the Cherry Creek brick-and-mortar.



When it closed its doors in December, Pozdnyak, Veratti and their spouses, who are also co-owners, intended to stay in the neighborhood. But Pozdnyak explains that they encountered difficulties in finding a new location, largely because Cherry Creek is now catering more to corporate businesses.



“A lot of people [have] said they stopped going to Cherry Creek because of the parking and construction issues that they encountered there," Pozdnyak says, "so we decided to move. We found this location, and it’s a good fit for us. ... It’s a stand-alone building [with] a patio, and it’s one large floor. It’s not multiple rooms, [like] we had before."



Pozdnyak notes that the open concept has the same capacity as the previous location, and that parking in the area is plentiful. In addition, the restaurant has kept its French ambience, with decor and music that, according to Pozdnyak, reflects what you would see if you were to visit a cafe in the Côte d'Azur.



To the relief of longtime patrons, she confirms, “We’re definitely keeping the same menu that we had throughout nineteen years.” This includes its signature chicken and mushroom crêpes, plus other savory options like its beef stroganoff crêpe and French onion soup. Build-your-own sweet crêpes will also remain on the menu, with a variety of toppings like fresh fruit, Nutella and chantilly cream. “We greatly appreciate nineteen years in Cherry Creek, but it was time to upgrade,” says Alexandra Pozdnyak, co-owner and general manager of Crêpes n' Crêpes . The traditional French restaurant recently moved to 1222 Madison Street in Congress Park and hosted its grand opening on March 18.Pozdnyak is the stepdaughter of crêperie founder Alain Veratti, who started the business as an Elitch Gardens food cart. Shortly thereafter, Veratti, who hails from Montpellier in southern France, opened the Cherry Creek brick-and-mortar.When it closed its doors in December, Pozdnyak, Veratti and their spouses, who are also co-owners, intended to stay in the neighborhood. But Pozdnyak explains that they encountered difficulties in finding a new location, largely because Cherry Creek is now catering more to corporate businesses.“A lot of people [have] said they stopped going to Cherry Creek because of the parking and construction issues that they encountered there," Pozdnyak says, "so we decided to move. We found this location, and it’s a good fit for us. ... It’s a stand-alone building [with] a patio, and it’s one large floor. It’s not multiple rooms, [like] we had before."Pozdnyak notes that the open concept has the same capacity as the previous location, and that parking in the area is plentiful. In addition, the restaurant has kept its French ambience, with decor and music that, according to Pozdnyak, reflects what you would see if you were to visit a cafe in the Côte d'Azur.To the relief of longtime patrons, she confirms, “We’re definitely keeping the same menu that we had throughout nineteen years.” This includes its signature chicken and mushroom crêpes, plus other savory options like its beef stroganoff crêpe and French onion soup. Build-your-own sweet crêpes will also remain on the menu, with a variety of toppings like fresh fruit, Nutella and chantilly cream. click to enlarge The authentic French crêpes here are made using imported iron griddles. Crêpes n' Crêpes

Pozdnyak mentions that the Congress Park location has a “really good, full-setup kitchen.” Crêpes n' Crêpes plans to put this to good use by expanding its dinner menu. “We’re going to add some heavier salads like Niçoise, and some dishes,” Pozdnyak says, naming one in particular: a mushroom julienne appetizer with cheese, which can also be ordered as a main entree, served with chicken breast.



“Our recipes are very much [southern] French. We use French spices, ingredients, cheese — as well as our wine,” says Pozdnyak. She adds that unlike the restaurant’s former location, Crêpes n' Crêpes now has a full bar, which complements its newly extended hours.



Pozdnyak explains that because Mondays are historically slower, the eatery intends to close around 3 p.m. During the rest of the week, she says, “we’re planning to open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the possibility to extend hours for weekends.”



When asked about the response from Crêpes n' Crêpes’ regulars, Pozdnyak responds, “I would say 70 percent of our clientele are regular customers. We pretty much know when they will come and have their lunch, dinner, breakfast. ... We’re kind of shocked, in a good way, that we had such a large clientele base who wanted to follow us. They say, ‘Just tell us where you are — we’re coming.’”



Pozdnyak adds that during its soft opening, which began on March 13, roughly 30 percent of those regulars have already stopped in. “Apparently, they were coming from this neighborhood to Cherry Creek, and now they’re happy we’re here,” she says. Conveniently, the new location is just a six-minute drive farther north.



“I would say it like this: It’s a new location, new opportunities, old philosophy," Pozdnyak concludes. "Customers who have already visited us tell us the food tastes the same, everything else looks better. We’re just happy. We feel very welcomed by the Congress Park neighborhood.”