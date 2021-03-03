Crock Spot Opens Second Eatery During the Pandemic

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Some brick-and-mortar restaurants have chosen to roll out food trucks to help diversify revenue sources during the pandemic, including Colorado classics such as The Fort and Beau Jo's. But one food-truck operator has gone the other direction, bringing comfort food to two Denver neighborhoods.

Steven and Mandy Smith opened their first Crock Spot restaurant last November at 4045 Pecos Street. The move came after a decade of serving hearty bowls from their food truck, which got its name from crock-pot cooking (even though the truck switched to more traditional oven and stovetop cooking shortly after launching). The Sunnyside Crock Spot has been serving up rice, barley and quinoa bowls topped with the likes of pulled pork, Celtic white bean stew, jalapeño shredded beef and root veggie curry to receptive neighbors over the past four months, even during the COVID-related dining-room shutdown that lasted from November 20 to January 4.

And at the end of February, the Smiths opened the doors to a second Crock Spot, this one in Park Hill. The latest member of the family is located at 2878 Fairfax Street, joining Therizo Coffee + Tap and Sexy Pizza as new kids on the block, with Long Table Brewhouse and Em's Ice Cream across the street. The addition of Crock Spot gives the neighborhood a mini restaurant row, with Trellis Wine Bar expected to soon join the fun.

Crock Pot's signature bowls are also available for takeout and delivery in family-sized packages for $40, and you can throw in an order or two of Crock Pockets, fried pierogies filled with potato and cheddar cheese. The new Crock Spot also has a full liquor license, so you can choose from beer, wine or house "crocktails."

The last year of capacity restrictions and shifts toward takeout and delivery haven't been easy for the restaurant industry, but the timing of the two Crock Spot openings has given the Smiths a chance to gear up and look forward to the future.

Crock Spot Park Hill is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call 303-993-4126 or visit the restaurant's website for menus and ordering.