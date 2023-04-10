Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Danny Ray's Had to Take a Pause After 1,000 People a Day Visited During Opening Week

April 10, 2023 12:56PM

The new Danny Ray's is serving the menu from Danny's Carnation.
The new Danny Ray's is serving the menu from Danny's Carnation. Molly Martin
The announcement that Danny's Carnation, a forty-plus-year-old diner on Wadsworth Boulevard in Lakewood, was closing in late March was bittersweet. While owner Danny Hopkins and the many longtime Carnation regulars were sad to see the place go, it wasn't quite the end of its story. After learning late last year that the diner's lot was slated to become apartments, Hopkins had jumped on the opportunity to buy a building nearby, at 11353 West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood.

Danny's Carnation shuttered on March 29, and on April 4, just five days later, Danny Ray's made its debut, serving the same diner menu as at the previous iteration, but in a much larger space with a full bar.

When Westword caught up with Hopkins ahead of the opening, he was energetic and optimistic about the new beginning. "This is all about fun," he said. "If it's not fun, I don't want to do it."
click to enlarge
Danny Hopkins (right) with his daughter Samantha at their new all-day diner, Danny Ray's.
Molly Martin
And while it was fun, the opening proved to be even busier than Hopkins anticipated. He'd doubled his staff to accommodate the much bigger capacity and was prepared to handle 600 to 800 guests a day — but around 1,000 people ended up coming in each day, he says.

Needing to regroup and restock, he made the decision to close for a few days over Easter weekend. "Wow, wow where do I start. Your support to me, my family, my employees and my new restaurant Danny Ray's was exciting and incredible!!!!!! Thank you so so much from all of us. However receiving so much support from all of our customers and community was overwhelming for us and we need to shut down for a few days and prepare better so we can get some more tools and training to perform at a higher level of execution to handle the amount of volume of business we are going to be doing going forward," he wrote in a Facebook post on April 8.

Those hungry to try the diner fare at Danny Ray's will be able to visit once again beginning on Wednesday, April 12. Its new, updated hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation