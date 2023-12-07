This Week in Beer: Denver Beer Company Opens a New Location and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Denver Beer Company Opens Littleton Outpost
The Story: The fifth taproom for the company is located at 2409 Main Street. A grand-opening party will take place on Saturday, December 9.
The Scoop: Denver Beer Co. continues to expand its taproom business. While the original naming decision will likely go down as one of the smartest moves ever in the local beer scene, the team over at DBC really seems to be firing on all cylinders when it comes to picking out taproom locations. The team consistently chooses active neighborhood locales and serves a mix of familiar core beers, along with more unique small-batch beers individual to each spot. Combined with the familiar and tasty food menu, this recipe is a winner.
Living the Dream Taking Over Grist Spaces
The Story: Living the Dream is in at the Sterling Center (8155 Piney River Avenue in Littleton), replacing Grist Brew Co. Taps start pouring December 29. The brewery is also moving its primary location and will replace Grist in Highlands Ranch in January 2024.
The Scoop: Founder Jason Bell says that he's been looking for opportunities in the area for a long time. The Sterling Center spot made sense, as a good amount of the brewery's customers are already coming from the Sterling Ranch, Roxborough and Chatfield areas. The reason to move the main location is simple: Bell wants more space and accessibility for customers without leaving the area, and more production capacity in the brewhouse.
The Story: Last week, the Denver Post reported that Aurora's Ursula Brewing will close on December 22.
The Scoop: Owner Scott Procop actually sold the brewery to another group, which plans to reopen it under a different name. This will likely end up being a net change, rather than a net loss, at least on paper.
Procop plans to focus on his original — and larger — business, Cedar Creek Pub, located directly across the street from Ursula. Still, the brewery will be missed by many. From founding partner (when it was known as Coda) and head brewer Luke Smith to former head brewer (and current Bruz Beers head brewer) Dave Olson, some very talented makers have spent time at the brewery and produced some quality beer in north Aurora.
River North Wins Pair of Medals at European Beer Star Competition
The Story: Bruz Beers wasn't the only local winner at the European Beer Star Competition. River North also won two medals, a gold for its Pumpkin Spice J. Marie and a silver for its Nightmare Fuel.
The Scoop: These two impressive medals are on the heels of wins at the Brussels Beer Challenge (two golds and a silver) earlier this year, not to mention a silver at the GABF, plus a gold and silver at the World Beer Cup.
Head brewer Matt Malloy says that the competitions are an opportunity to get some critical, objective feedback from judges of all different backgrounds. The overseas competitions provide some diverse sets of judges from places like Germany, Australia and Japan. Owner Matt Hess adds that these competitions force the team to analyze how its beers do and don't fit into rich brewing traditions across the world, and ultimately helps them to be introspective on their own brewing.
Westbound & Down Acquires Two Mountain Breweries
The Story: It purchased Aspen Brewing and Capitol Creek Brewing from parent company High Country Brewing LLC.
The Scoop: Westbound has been one of the more successful breweries in Colorado in recent years. With highly regarded, yet uniquely different food offerings at each location and a clear mastery in multiple styles of beer, the brewery can seemingly do no wrong.
The Story: Stem's director of liquids recently passed the Master Cicerone exam.
The Scoop: This is one of the most challenging credentials in the industry, with two full days of rigorous testing on advanced material. Combs is one of only 28 people in the world to achieve this ranking. For context, over 150,000 people have achieved the Server designation, while nearly 5,000 people have achieved the Certified Cicerone designation.
Upcoming Events
Holiday Market
Saturday, December 9, 1 to 4 p.m.
Lady Justice Brewing
9735 East Colfax Avenue
Arts and crafts vendors will be on hand with unique, local items for the holiday season. Select beers are $5 during the market, as well.
Double Barrel Aged Double Avarice Bottle Release
Saturday, December 9
River North Brewery
6021 Washington Street
If you made a list of the ten highest-ABV beers ever brewed in Colorado, River North would own a majority of the slots. The brewery's latest release would be on that list, too. Clocking in at 21.51 percent, this super stout was aged in local barrels, first in an ex-sherry whiskey barrel for fifteen months, then a single-malt whiskey barrel for an additional three months.
Holiday Winter Beer Fest
Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10
Hops & Pie
3920 Tennyson Street
Sunday will feature Santa and carolers on site from noon to 2 p.m. Bring small, unwrapped toys, all of which will be donated. The entire weekend, you'll find winter beers on tap from breweries like Crooked Stave Artisans, Toppling Goliath Brewing, Oakshire Brewing, Fremont Brewing, Lone Pine Brewing and Half Acre Beer.
From the Brewery: Toasted caramel malt gives this crisp, refreshing and easy-drinking Mexican lager subtle hints of nuttiness and burnt sugar and a rich chestnut color.
From the Glass: The beer pours a very pretty dark brown with ruby highlights. Smooth with cocoa notes, it is easy drinking, yet rich in flavor. Reminiscent of a chocolate-forward dunkel.
Availability: On draft at the brewery, and in a six-pack of twelve-ounce cans locally.