Westbound & Down Acquires Aspen Brewing & Capitol Creek Brewing

click to enlarge Westbound & Down is now operating additional brewpubs as part of the deal. Courtesy of Westbound & Down

On December 1, Westbound & Down Brewing , which was founded in Idaho Springs in 2015, announced that it has acquired Aspen Brewing and Capitol Creek Brewing from High Country Brewing LLC.The deal includes Aspen Brewing's 7,000-barrel-capacity production facility. It also includes two brewpubs: the Aspen Tap location in downtown Aspen, and the Capitol Creek brewpub in Basalt.The news brings some internal changes, with current Westbound & Down chef Casey Taylor now overseeing the culinary program at both new brewpubs, in addition to his current duties overseeing the Idaho Springs and Lafayette locations.Westbound & Down has also hired Matt Husted, the former director of hospitality and a partner at Id Est Hospitality, the group behind Michelin-starred Brutø and the Wolf's Tailor, to run all four brewpubs. In 2022, Westbound & Down opened a mini-taproom at the Dairy Block in Denver , in a space that Brutø had previously used to run an à la carte taco pop-up during the pandemic shutdowns.This year, Westbound & Down has continued to cement its place as one of the top breweries in the state, winning a gold medal at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival for its Westbound Select IPA, as well as a silver for its Spirit of the West IPA and a bronze for its Coloradan lager.In a year when people are quick to discuss the breweries that are struggling, Westbound & Down is a clear bright spot.