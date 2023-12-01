Westbound & Down Acquires Aspen Brewing & Capitol Creek Brewing

On December 1, Westbound & Down Brewing, which was founded in Idaho Springs in 2015, announced that it has acquired Aspen Brewing and Capitol Creek Brewing from High Country Brewing LLC.
The deal includes Aspen Brewing's 7,000-barrel-capacity production facility. It also includes two brewpubs: the Aspen Tap location in downtown Aspen, and the Capitol Creek brewpub in Basalt.
The news brings some internal changes, with current Westbound & Down chef Casey Taylor now overseeing the culinary program at both new brewpubs, in addition to his current duties overseeing the Idaho Springs and Lafayette locations.
Westbound & Down opened a mini-taproom at the Dairy Block in Denver, in a space that Brutø had previously used to run an à la carte taco pop-up during the pandemic shutdowns.
This year, Westbound & Down has continued to cement its place as one of the top breweries in the state, winning a gold medal at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival for its Westbound Select IPA, as well as a silver for its Spirit of the West IPA and a bronze for its Coloradan lager.
In a year when people are quick to discuss the breweries that are struggling, Westbound & Down is a clear bright spot.