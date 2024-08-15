This Week in Beer: Molson Coors Shutting Down AC Golden and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Prost Brewing Plans Wheat Ridge Biergarten
The Story: Prost's fifth location is slated to debut next summer.
The Scoop: Prost continues to expand its footprint along the Front Range. Located within the Clear Creek development in Wheat Ridge at the southwest corner of I-70 and Highway 58, its upcoming 6,800-square-foot biergarten will offer forty taps of beers, ciders and seltzers along with cocktails, wine and N/A offerings. The biergarten will sit adjacent to a large pond, and the buildout will also include a full kitchen serving a menu similar to those at Prost's other locations.
FlyteCo Brewery Transitioning to Co-Working Space
The Story: The brewery's original location will operate as a members-only space at certain times.
The Scoop: In what is sure to be one of the more creative models for a brewery, FlyteCo Brewery is taking its original space and making it a co-working space — for part of the day. As the earliest open brewery in the state, FlyteCo is no stranger to morning crowds, but it is now taking that strategy to a new level. The brewery will remain open to the public starting at 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. on Friday. Memberships to the co-working space will be limited, to ensure plenty of space for guests.
AC Golden to Cease Operations
The Story: The brewery shot down its operations at the end of September.
The Scoop: First reported by Brewbound, and on the heels of Molson Coors selling four craft breweries to Tilray Brands, the move will reportedly not impact Blue Moon or Leinenkugel's.
Liquid Mechanics 10-Year Anniversary Party
Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17
Liquid Mechanics Brewing
297 North Highway 287, Lafayette
With beer releases, music and food trucks, Liquid Mechanics is throwing a ten-year anniversary party weekend that shouldn't be missed. The brewery has been building up momentum toward the ten-year anniversary with its West Coast Cartel series featuring ten collaboration beers brewed with elite West Coast IPA breweries. The tenth and final edition will be on tap all weekend and is a collaboration with Oregon's heralded Breakside Brewing.
Resolute Brewing's 8th Anniversary Party
Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18
Resolute Brewing Company
7286 South Yosemite Street, Centennial
It's an ’80s theme for Resolute's eight-year celebration. The party will feature ’80s music on Friday, an ’80s costume party on Saturday, as well as T-shirts, wayfarer sunglasses, sloth frisbees, a silly straw-slurping tournament and custom hats. Sunday starts with an 11 a.m. hangover brunch, plus lemon-lime shandy beers.
Parker Brewery Bus Loop
Saturday, August 17, 1 to 9 p.m.
Various Breweries
Two buses will run continuously between Downhill Brewing Company, Parker Pour House, Fiction Beer and Lone Tree Brewing. For only $5, ride the loop all day, starting and ending at the brewery of your choice. If you complete the loop and get a stamp on a beer passport from each brewery, it turns into a coupon for a free future pint.
Great Divide 30-Year Anniversary
Saturday, August 17, 2 to 6 p.m.
Great Divide Barrel Bar
1812 35th Street
Thirty years is a major milestone for any American craft brewery. Great Divide is jamming quite a bit into a four-hour, free-to-attend event. With flash tattoos, a live DJ, limited-edition merchandise, three food trucks and plenty of special beer releases, fans of the Denver brewery will have plenty to celebrate the occasion. While the party is free to attend, RSVP for the ability to skip the line, as well as to purchase discounted tokens.
From the Brewery: A collaboration with Cannonball Creek Brewing and Westbound & Down Brewing. A bitter, moderately strong American pale ale that uses its clean, supporting malt to showcase its hop character.
From the Glass: The first sip is a delicious hit of sticky, resinous pine hop flavors. Firm bittering that lingers on the back of the tongue and cuts through an off-dry finish. Call to Arms makes some of the silliest reels in the Colorado brewery scene, but there's nothing funny about this beer. It's damn good, and nice to see three of the best IPA makers in this state getting together for a special release.
Availability: On draft at Call to Arms and Cannonball Creek.