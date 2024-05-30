 Crooked Stave Reopening in Fort Collins and More Denver Beer News | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

This Week in Beer: Crooked Stave Making a Comeback in Fort Collins and More

Other highlights include the first beer from new company Andiamo, a Pride edition of Beer & Books at Goldspot, and a trout and beer pairing dinner.
May 30, 2024
Crooked Stave Fort Collins will reopen soon.
Crooked Stave Fort Collins will reopen soon. Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $12,000. This money directly supports the journalism Westword produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$12,000
$2,000
Share this:
As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:

Crooked Stave Fort Collins Reopening
The Story: The name will change to Crooked Stave Beer Collective.
The Scoop: Crooked Stave's Fort Collins taproom closed in December 2023. In a Facebook post, it announced that it will soon reopen, albeit under a slightly different concept that includes more than just Crooked Stave beers.

Andiamo Brew Launches First Beer
The Story: The new company focuses on low-ABV beers.
The Scoop: Andiamo is a new beer company run by Brian Terra and Kevin Barnes. Beers are currently being brewed out of Copper Kettle, where patrons can find the first beer on tap now. Named Flying Bear, this 3.9 percent ABV hoppy pale lager combines grapefruit hops and honeyed, bready malts. Andiamo focuses on brewing beers below 4 percent ABV. A second beer, a 3 percent ABV Italian-style pilsner called Piccolito, is on deck for later this summer.
a person carrying a metal tray of filled beer glasses
Kolsch Service has started back up at Fritz.
Fritz Family Brewers
Upcoming Events

Beer & Books: Pride Edition
Saturday, June 1, noon to 4 p.m.
Goldspot Brewing
4970 Lowell Boulevard
Goldspot kicks off Pride Month by partnering with Petals & Pages to host a gay beer and book fair. A special-edition Pride beer will also be tapped.

Craft & Sip Workshop: Decorated Birdhouses
Sunday, June 2, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Bruz Beers
1675 West 67th Avenue
Most people are familiar with paint and sip events, but Bruz is offering craft and sip. For $45, you'll get to decorate your very own birdhouse and enjoy a beer. Customize your birdhouse with a variety of details, including a steampunk option. The wooden birdhouses are 8.5 inches tall. This is a family-friendly event.

Trout and Cask Ales
Sunday, June 2, 5 p.m. until sold out
Hogshead Brewery
4460 West 29th Avenue
Join Thistle & Mint at Hogshead for a trout and beer pairing. For $50, two patrons will receive a grilled trout platter, including sides and sauces, as well as a pair of delicious cask ales from Hogshead. Reservations are not required, but they are preferred.

Cuckoo for Kolsch
Every Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Fritz Family Brewers
6778 North 79th Street, Niwot
Fritz has brought back weekly Wednesday evening Kolsch service. Stop by to experience Kolsch the traditional way (without the standoffish shtick that is the standard in Cologne). A server (köbes, pronounced "kur-bess") carries a tray, called a kranz, of 6.7-ounce glasses, called stanges. Every time you receive a stange, the server will place a tick on your coaster. This service will be automatic: When your glass is about empty, a new one arrives. You can stop this ritual by placing your coaster on top of your glass. Fritz's version of the pale, dry and slightly hoppy German beer is one of the very best around, so it's worth the trip to Niwot.
click to enlarge Beer on a table in a garden.
This week's beer is a helles made by Bierstadt Lagerhaus and Enegren Brewing.
Bierstadt Lagerhaus Instagram
Beer of the Week: American Reinheitsgebot from Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Helles, 4.8 percent ABV
From the Brewery: A German helles lager made with all American ingredients from Leopold Brothers Malting and Indie Hops. A collaboration with Enegren Brewing in California, made at Enegren.
From the Glass: Brilliantly clear, Enegren filters its beer as religiously as Bierstadt. A pleasant hint of sulfur on the nose, with a touch of marionberry-like hops. A mild bitterness on the tongue, with a bready malt flavor. Sort of a honeydew melon-kiwi hop character that is surprising, but it's mellow and blends well with the malt character.
Availability: On draft and in cans at Bierstadt, limited release.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Ryan Pachmayer is a beer writer living in Arvada. He has written for publications such as Craft Beer & Brewing, Zymurgy, Porch Drinking, Homebrewing DIY and Punch. He is also the former head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub, marketing director at New Image Brewing and a BJCP Certified Judge.
The Ten Best Burgers in Denver

Best of Denver

The Ten Best Burgers in Denver

By Molly Martin
Two Denver Bars Are Among the Best in America

Bars

Two Denver Bars Are Among the Best in America

By Molly Martin
Despite Challenges of Five Points Vacancies, Taco Uprising Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Food & Drink News

Despite Challenges of Five Points Vacancies, Taco Uprising Celebrates Its First Anniversary

By Kristin Pazulski
A Series of Unfortunate Events Leads to the End of Golden Moon Distillery

Booze

A Series of Unfortunate Events Leads to the End of Golden Moon Distillery

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation