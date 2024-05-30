This Week in Beer: Crooked Stave Making a Comeback in Fort Collins and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Crooked Stave Fort Collins Reopening
The Story: The name will change to Crooked Stave Beer Collective.
The Scoop: Crooked Stave's Fort Collins taproom closed in December 2023. In a Facebook post, it announced that it will soon reopen, albeit under a slightly different concept that includes more than just Crooked Stave beers.
Andiamo Brew Launches First Beer
The Story: The new company focuses on low-ABV beers.
The Scoop: Andiamo is a new beer company run by Brian Terra and Kevin Barnes. Beers are currently being brewed out of Copper Kettle, where patrons can find the first beer on tap now. Named Flying Bear, this 3.9 percent ABV hoppy pale lager combines grapefruit hops and honeyed, bready malts. Andiamo focuses on brewing beers below 4 percent ABV. A second beer, a 3 percent ABV Italian-style pilsner called Piccolito, is on deck for later this summer.
Beer & Books: Pride Edition
Saturday, June 1, noon to 4 p.m.
Goldspot Brewing
4970 Lowell Boulevard
Goldspot kicks off Pride Month by partnering with Petals & Pages to host a gay beer and book fair. A special-edition Pride beer will also be tapped.
Craft & Sip Workshop: Decorated Birdhouses
Sunday, June 2, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Bruz Beers
1675 West 67th Avenue
Most people are familiar with paint and sip events, but Bruz is offering craft and sip. For $45, you'll get to decorate your very own birdhouse and enjoy a beer. Customize your birdhouse with a variety of details, including a steampunk option. The wooden birdhouses are 8.5 inches tall. This is a family-friendly event.
Trout and Cask Ales
Sunday, June 2, 5 p.m. until sold out
Hogshead Brewery
4460 West 29th Avenue
Join Thistle & Mint at Hogshead for a trout and beer pairing. For $50, two patrons will receive a grilled trout platter, including sides and sauces, as well as a pair of delicious cask ales from Hogshead. Reservations are not required, but they are preferred.
Cuckoo for Kolsch
Every Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Fritz Family Brewers
6778 North 79th Street, Niwot
Fritz has brought back weekly Wednesday evening Kolsch service. Stop by to experience Kolsch the traditional way (without the standoffish shtick that is the standard in Cologne). A server (köbes, pronounced "kur-bess") carries a tray, called a kranz, of 6.7-ounce glasses, called stanges. Every time you receive a stange, the server will place a tick on your coaster. This service will be automatic: When your glass is about empty, a new one arrives. You can stop this ritual by placing your coaster on top of your glass. Fritz's version of the pale, dry and slightly hoppy German beer is one of the very best around, so it's worth the trip to Niwot.
From the Brewery: A German helles lager made with all American ingredients from Leopold Brothers Malting and Indie Hops. A collaboration with Enegren Brewing in California, made at Enegren.
From the Glass: Brilliantly clear, Enegren filters its beer as religiously as Bierstadt. A pleasant hint of sulfur on the nose, with a touch of marionberry-like hops. A mild bitterness on the tongue, with a bready malt flavor. Sort of a honeydew melon-kiwi hop character that is surprising, but it's mellow and blends well with the malt character.
Availability: On draft and in cans at Bierstadt, limited release.