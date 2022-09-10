Join the Club: Birch Road Opens a Spot in Denver

Birch Road opened September 9 at 3845 Lipan Street, marking the fourth location for the club founded by Kim Bosse and Sharon Provins, and the first in Denver. But unlike most clubhouses, anyone can come to this one — at $105 a month.
"It's a different way to socialize," says Provins, adding that the founders wanted the club experience to be more accessible to everyone, not just people who can afford thousands of dollars a month for memberships.
No, there aren't ultra-fancy amenities. Instead, Birch Road is meant to be a gathering spot: a giant, semi-private living room where members can come and lounge on the cozy couches or at a table with a friend (you can bring up to two guests) over a bottle of wine, or simply hang out after work.
That's exactly why Mike Bowers joined after his sister in Chicago told him about Birch Road.
"My sister is a member at the Lincoln Park one, and we visited her and liked the space," he says, adding that she posts about happenings at the Birch Road there on her social media a lot and they looked fun. "It's also a good way to get out of the house and meet up with friends."
That was the inspiration for Birch Road, and they opened the first one in Chicago in 2014. They opened a second in Chicago's Roscoe Village, and one in Seattle. Bosse says they hope to continue growing the concept, but for now the partners are thrilled to be in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood.
"I have family here and love the city," says Bosse. "Plus, some former members moved to Denver and said the food and drink scene is fantastic."
Wi-fi is included in the membership, and you can play Spotify on the speakers. There's a private ten-person dining room you can reserve, and a 2,500-square-foot dog-friendly outdoor patio, complete with a few picnic tables.
Consider the club like your own home, Bosse suggests, a place where you can hang out or chat with a friend. As this Birch Road community grows, there will be special events like book clubs and wine tastings, all depending on what the members want, she adds.
Birch Road is now open every day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and daily reservations are not required (access is through fingerprints). Memberships can be ordered online, or call 303-231-1019 for more information.