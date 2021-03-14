Reader: I Stayed Home When I Could Have Been Drinking Green Beer?

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

It's been a very tough year for restaurants and bars, particularly Irish bars: All Colorado eateries and watering holes were ordered closed to in-person service by 8 a.m. on March 17, 2020. That, of course, coincided with St. Patrick's Day, the biggest day of the year for Irish pubs (and big crowds, a major cause of concern as the COVID-19 pandemic spread).

While bars across the state still aren't allowed to open unless they're serving food — or have arranged something with a food truck or nearby kitchen — most Irish bars have figured a way to get back in business, as Mark Antonation noted in his post on Irish bars in metro Denver. 3 Kilts even managed to open not once, but twice, in different locations; it will be celebrating St. Patrick's Day at 1076 Ogden Street. Nallen's Irish Pub, at 1429 Market Street, which was closed for much of last year, added a heated back patio to get through the winter months and is now back at 50 percent capacity indoors. In Englewood, the kitchen-less Mick Mullen's, at 3467 South Broadway, brought in QueLisa's Southern Plates last summer, so customers can get Cajun and Creole cooking from the catering company while enjoying drinks. In Littleton, Ned Kelly's (at 5686 South Sycamore Street) offers food from nearby McKinner's Pizza and Grande Station. And Clancy's Irish Pub (7000 West 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge) already had a kitchen, which will be serving up corned beef and cabbage through March 17...and beyond. But because of the cold and snow, Clancy's had to cancel many of its outdoor activities planned for yesterday.

With more snow predicted today, Denver's Irish bars can't catch a break, as a few readers note in their comments on the Westword Facebook page about our recent roundup of Irish bars. Says Dan:



Talk about blarney! Thanks, weather forecaster. I stayed home for four inches of snow when I could have been drinking green beer?



Suggests Amber:



A blessing? Maybe we avoided some super-spreading. We will come visit the Irish pubs with a vengeance soon. They got their PPP loans, I hope!



Notes Jeff:



Lots of pubs can't catch a break; not the snow that's the problem....



Adds Christian:



Weather looks good to me by St. Paddy’s Day.



Notes Daniel:



"Let's get some Irish food".......Least heard comment on the planet.



Responds Mike:



Irish food is actually really good, you just can't find it here.



Concludes Fred:



As long as the bars have enough food to qualify to open, who cares if it's good. Sláinte!"

Our update included a list of Irish bars currently serving. Any we missed? What's your favorite in metro Denver? Where will you be on March 17?