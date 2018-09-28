Brunch of the Week: Acova's Family-Friendly Style Fits the Neighborhood

There's no replacing Patsy’s, which closed two years ago after 95 years serving Italian food in northwest Denver, but the new tenant, Acova, is doing its best to maintain a connection with the neighborhood and its history. Acova honors that history with a mosaic of floor tiles from the old restaurant and the repurposing of Patsy's pasta machine into a new host station. And it welcomes the neighborhood every weekend for brunch in a laid-back atmosphere with a unique menu and kid-friendly outdoor dining area.

Let’s start with drinks, always a highlight of any brunch experience. The Kombucha Curemosa caught my eye, since it's made with an unusual combination of kombucha (Acova uses Happy Leaf) and champagne. It’s the perfect drink for someone who cares about their digestive health but not their liver. That said, its a refreshing cocktail with a little sweetness from the kombucha and a waft of fresh herbs with every sip from the sprig of mint on top. I also tried the Misty, a red and white wine slushy made with organic South African wine. The pretty swirls of red and white make for an enticing but not overly sweet drink, punctuated with a paper straw. Manager Tyler James notes that paper straws are the future, even though eventually he would like to the make the restaurant entirely straw-free.

Brunch is better with a swirled wine slushy. Bridget Wood

Do you wish you could have blueberry pie for breakfast? Acova and Sugar Bakeshop are making your dreams come true with blueberry "pop tarts." The beautiful pastry is made with a crumbly pie crust, sweet blueberry filling, blueberry frosting and a dusting of powdered sugar.