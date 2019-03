Brazen serves weekend brunch at its four-year-old spot tucked into a West Highland shopping center where Elitch Gardens once stood. Owner Chris Sargent brings his Brooklyn flair and attitude to the lively spot — and the neighbors seem to love it. Sargent notes that he came up with the name of the restaurant after being called brazen more than a few times himself.

What first caught my attention about brunch at Brazen was the service. Everyone in the restaurant seemed to be genuinely happy to work there — a credit to Sargent’s fun and laid-back approach. The brunch menu just builds on the overall experience.

EXPAND Churros with chocolate dipping sauce and strawberry-rhubarb jam. Bridget Wood

Chilaquiles, a standard Mexican breakfast dish, gets a Brazen twist by turning it into something more akin to breakfast nachos. Housemade tortilla chips are topped with cheddar, pico de gallo, pork green chile and fried eggs. My first step was to break the egg yolks and mix them in with the other toppings to coat each chip. The toppings blended perfectly into a savory slurry, while the chips stayed relatively crisp, which meant that they could actually hold the weight of the toppings.