Bus It: Visit Neighborhood Haunts and Specialty Markets Along Route 20

RTD's new fare structure started January 1, and with it, rides on the bus and light rail are more affordable. Many of the routes traverse some of the city's best areas for eating and drinking, so we're breaking down some highlights. This week, take a ride on the 20 bus.
Route details: This eastbound (EB)-westbound (WB) route runs every thirty to sixty minutes on weekdays and every hour on weekends from downtown to Colfax Avenue and Billings Street, along 17th or 18th Avenue, 23rd Avenue and Montview Boulevard. On weekdays, the bus runs a few WB rush hour routes past Union Station through Edgewater to the National Renewable Energy Lab. See the full schedule.
Where to eat: This route is perfect for exploring neighborhood haunts that are good enough to be destination spots.
During the weekend, it feels like the entire Park Hill neighborhood can be found at Honey Hill Cafe (EB 23rd & Dexter stop), but it's worth waiting in the sometimes-long line for a bite at this spot, which offers both sweet and savory breakfast options. The menu includes breakfast sandwiches like the Hipster, with bacon, egg, cheese, arugula and chipotle aioli on an English muffin; and a quinoa grain bowl with spinach, soft-boiled egg, avocado, green chiles and tahini dressing. The pastry case includes cinnamon rolls, soft pretzel bites and assorted sweet and savory scones, cookies and croissants. It also offers lunch and cocktails.
Route 20 passes by the many restaurants and bars along 17th Avenue between Logan and Gaylord Streets, including the soon-to-reopen Vine Street Pub (EB 17th & Race stop) and longtime mainstays Steuben's and its sister concept next door, Ace Eat Serve (EB 17th & Logan stop).
A highlight along 17th Avenue is Sushi Bay 17 (EB 17th & Williams stop), a low-key spot for rolls with a patio, a karaoke room that you can rent by the hour and a fantastic happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
its new location in Park Hill (EB 23rd & Jasmine stop), which opened last year. The French eatery's menu includes staples such as escargot, mussels and steak frites, as well as shared entrees like côte de boeuf and duck à l’orange that are ideal for a date night. Two doors down from Bistro Vendôme is our 2024 Best of Denver pick for Best Latin Restaurant, Lucina.
One favorite find along Route 20 is Carm & Gia Metropolitan (EB Montview & Clinton stop). This diner-like eatery has retro vibes and a huge patio with a full bar. Its eclectic menu is inspired by its owner's Chicago roots and love for Denver. Options include the Windy City hot dog, the Blue Line breakfast sandwich and the ’Fax burrito. The brunch and dessert menus are extensive, too, and the eatery offers $22 bottomless mimosas or bellinis on the weekends.
100 bars we can't live without, is a dark, narrow Uptown bar with Jesus-themed decor and a large back patio where it's common to strike up a conversation with a stranger and even more likely that the exchange will be memorable.
Oneida Park (EB 23rd & Oneida stop) is home to one of three metro-area locations of Esters, a roomy neighborhood pub where we like to grab a solo beer, meet with friends, watch a game or host a book club. It's a friendly, bustling space with large TVs but also quieter corners and a big patio.
Neighbors Wine Bar (EB 23rd & Jasmine stop) is indeed a spot that feels like a classic neighborhood haunt. Here you can nosh on cheese and meat plates, paninis and more, while the bar menu includes creative cocktails for around $14 each. The back bar is stocked with intriguing selections such as Clear Creek's Pear in the Bottle brandy, which is made by actually growing a pear inside the bottle.
Bonus Stops: A number of specialty grocery stores are easy to access via route 20. Spinelli's Market (EB 23rd & Dexter stop) has a fantastic deli and sells basic-need items as well as gourmet treats. At Marczyk Fine Foods (EB 17th & Clarkson stop) every item feels curated; we love the meat and fish counter, Italian ingredients and freshly baked bread. Krung Thai Grocery (EB Montview & Nome stop) is packed — and we mean packed — with imported Asian goods. You'll find frozen fish and meatballs here, along with spices and soup mixes, candy, crackers, cookies and more, plus many fresh veggies used in Thai cooking.
The 20 also has several stops along City Park's south side. Between the EB stops at 17th & Josephine and Colorado & Montview, riders can access City Park, the Denver Zoo, the Museum of Nature & Science and City Park Golf Course.
Connections: If you're heading up East Colfax to a destination before Colorado Boulevard, the 20 is a great alternative to the 15. Route 20 also stops just three blocks from the Stanley Marketplace (EB Montview & Clinton stop).