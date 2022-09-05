Support Us

Social Sightings: It's Corn! Try It at These Five Spots

September 5, 2022 6:54AM

The Elated Eloté is on special at MCHC's Denver location.
The Elated Eloté is on special at MCHC's Denver location. Music City Hot Chicken Denver/Instagram
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is your quick look at interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

Sometimes the internet is a dumpster fire, and sometimes it gives us a viral video about corn. A cute interview with a kid who loves corn got turned into a full-on sensation when it was given the musical treatment on TikTok, and suddenly we were all singing, "It's corn!" In that spirit, we're celebrating the "big lump with knobs" with corn dishes to try in Denver while there are still a few weeks left of summer.

Kick things off with a special at Music City Hot Chicken's Denver location inside of TRVE Brewing, which just added the Elated Elote to the lineup. It's a sandwich with your choice of chicken, tempeh or oyster mushrooms loaded with a big scoop of elote salad and topped with cilantro-lime crema and cotija cheese.
click to enlarge
Molly Martin
Over at Smok inside the Source (one of our picks for the ten best barbecue joints in Denver), corn is a staple in the form of the creamed corn side, which also has an elote twist with fresh lime zest and queso fresco along with smoked chile. Pair it with brisket for a real feast.
click to enlarge
Molly Martin
On a recent visit to the newly opened second location of Mister Oso in Wash Park, one of the highlights of the meal came in the form of a bowl of corn ice cream topped with blueberries. It's highly likely that if the corn kid got a taste, he'd be inspired to write another ode to corn as a dessert. Pro tip: Order the Pro Move for $10, which includes both ice cream and churros with brown-butter caramel. You can also find a sweet take on corn at Mister Oso's sister restaurant A5, which is serving a corn crème brûlée.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Tocabe
Corn comes in two forms at Tocabe, which sources many of its ingredients from Native American producers. Start by ordering one of its fry bread tacos with your choice of protein (we love the braised, shredded bison), then add toppings like a mix of sweet corn, radish, poblano and green onion or hominy with cranberries, red onion and jalapeño.
Stoic & Genuine/Instagram

Jennifer Jasinski's seafood eatery Stoic & Geniune at Union Station brings a different take on elote with miso-gochujang aioli, scallions and cotija cheese. Order as a side or just stop in for a corn snack. It's corn!
