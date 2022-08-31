Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

First Look: Mr. Oso's Wash Park Location Is Bright, Bold and Buzzy

August 31, 2022 2:28PM

Mr. Oso Wash Park has patio dining in the front.
Mr. Oso Wash Park has patio dining in the front. Molly Martin
What: Mr. Oso Wash Park

Where: 103 South Odgen Street

When: Open 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

For more info: Visit mrosodenver.com
click to enlarge
The ceviche with yellowfin tuna is complex and flavorful.
Molly Martin
What we saw: Between last year's debut of A5, our 2022 pick for Best Steakhouse, and upcoming projects that include a new bar in Cherry Creek and chef Carrie Baird's brunch eatery Fox and the Hen, restaurateur Juan Padró's Culinary Creative group is on a roll.

The Latin-inspired arm of the group, headed up by chef Blake Edmunds, got its start in 2017 with the debut of Señor Bear in the Highland neighborhood. Two years later, little brother Mr. Oso opened in RiNo. Now, just a few weeks after fast-casual offshoot Osito kicked off operations at new Arvada food hall Freedom Street Social, a second Mr. Oso is welcoming guests near Wash Park, in the former Ogden Street South.

The new spot is much larger than the RiNo original, but it keeps the tropical vibes going, with greenery hanging from the ceiling and palm-covered wallpaper. Doors from the dining room open and merge with the front patio; both spaces were full on a weeknight visit shortly after the August 20 debut.

A number of staff members from the RiNo location have moved to the new outpost, bringing with them plenty of menu knowledge — most of the offerings are the same, and include some small plates and salads, happy hour offerings available from 3 to 6 p.m. daily, and the main event: tacos, served family style.
click to enlarge
The happy hour lineup includes guac, queso and the Gordo Crunch.
Molly Martin
The concise cocktail menu includes several styles of margaritas and, surprisingly, more rum-based drinks than those made with agave spirits. It's bolstered by a duo of agua frescas (which you can enjoy as is, or add your choice of booze) and two frozen options, served in honey bear-shaped vessels for a fun touch.

The real fun, though, lies in the food offerings, where even basic dishes get a boost of complex flavors. The guacamole ($11, or $9 during happy hour) is topped with a mix of pumpkin seeds, pistachios and sesame seeds for added crunch and nuttiness. Melted cheese is hard to beat, but a swirl of peanut salsa matcha takes the queso ($11/$6) to new levels of satisfaction. The only thing better than dragging a chip through the creamy cheese is doing the same with one of the small Gordo Crunch happy-hour tacos ($5).

While this would be a great spot for snacking and sipping margs with friends, going beyond the apps and happy hour brings even more culinary complexity. The ceviche (market price), which on our visit was made with yellowfin tuna, is light and bright, with some heat from thinly sliced chiles. Setting it apart is the use of tepache, a fermented pineapple beverage, and mayu, umami-rich black garlic.

While $18 may seem like a steep price for a tomato and avocado salad, this one is big enough to share with three to four people. It's made with a mix of peak summer tomato varieties surrounding a halved avocado that's swimming in a buttermilk dressing so good, you're tempted to sip it straight out of the shallow bowl. Once tomato season is over, though, this dish will go into hibernation.
click to enlarge
The Pollo Frito tacos are only available at the Wash Park location.
Molly Martin
The taco lineup ($12-$14) is filled with tempting options, from trendy birria to a super-tender coconut-braised mojo pork, but the can't-miss is the Pollo Frito. While it was on the menu in RiNo once before, the fryer capacity there made it a short-lived offering. Now it's back in full force in Wash Park. Fried chicken tacos can often be too heavy or one-note, but here the tender, crispy chicken comes doused in a nicely balanced bacon jam and smoked cascabel aioli with thin slices of tart green tomato on top. Each taco option comes piled on a platter with flour tortillas alongside to build your own taco, and this one was nearly impossible to put down.

The dessert menu is also deceptively simple and includes just three items: churros served with a brown butter caramel ($6); a play on the now-retired Choco Taco ($5), currently made with an anise-flavored ice cream and chocolate chips on top; and ice cream in flavors ranging from cotija to corn with blueberries — you won't find any plain vanilla here. You can also opt for the Pro Move ($10), which includes both churros and your choice of ice cream.
click to enlarge
Get the tomato and avocado salad while you can.
Molly Martin
What surprised us: How buzzy the place already is. Mr. Oso opened rather quietly in Washington Park, but it's big news in the neighborhood. Everyone who walked by commented on how they were coming in soon or had already been to the eatery. One woman walking her dog spotted a neighbor dining inside and stopped to chat about their mutual excitement over the new addition to the area. But while people kept filtering in and out nearly nonstop, nothing seemed chaotic.

Even in the midst of training new employees, the Mr. Oso team was cool, calm and upbeat. The scene we encountered was the kind you'd expect to find at a place a few months old; if Mr. Oso can keep that momentum going into fall, this spot is poised to become a neighborhood staple. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation