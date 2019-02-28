Denver's Cup Runneth Over With Beer Exhibits

Before the stunning new History Colorado Center opened back in April 2012, a boardmember and the then-director of History Colorado took us on a tour of the still-under-construction building at 1200 Broadway. Pointing to the composite floor, they pronounced that the bits of glass glittering there were shards of Coors bottles.

Although we’ve never been able to confirm that, we now know for a fact that beer and, yes, Coors beer, will soon have a starring role inside the structure: Beer Here! Brewing the New West will open at the center on May 18, coinciding with American Craft Beer Week. The exhibit, sponsored by Ball Corporation and Coors Brewing Company, spans beer drinking in this state from the Gold Rush through Prohibition to the current craft-beer boom, which has made Colorado the fifth-biggest craft-beer-consuming state per capita.

“Over a can of beer, we can take a peek into several important moments in Colorado’s past,” says Sam Bock, public historian for History Colorado and the curator of this show. “But more important, looking at the past through a pint can help us understand how this wonderful place called Colorado came to be.”