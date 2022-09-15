Skip the Starbucks PSL Run and Try These Local Alternatives

Although sweater weather still feels a bit far off, the season for all things fall-flavored unofficially arrived at the end of August, when Starbucks brought back its fan-favorite seasonal drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte. To combat the fact that it's actually still summer (and still warm), the company also released a new Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew.
If you'd rather keep it local, sip your way through this list of coffee shops that offer their own alternatives to the PSL:
Aviano
244 Detroit Street
303-399-8347
215 St. Paul Street
720-389-9948
avianocoffee.com
Aviano's version of a PSL is its Pumpkin Pie Latte (PPL), made with pumpkin purée and a fresh spice blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Go for the PPL, but stay for the Palo Santo cappuccino — foamy milk mixed with espresso and palo santo bitters for a unique mix of smoky, earthy and vanilla flavors. Or, since both Aviano locations are in a three-block radius, get one drink at Cherry Creek north, then walk a few blocks to try the other at Cherry Creek south: It'll be like a mini pub crawl, sans booze but with lots of fall flavors.
Various locations
copperdoorcoffee.com
Copper Door's three locations — in Lowry, Baker and Congress Park, at the Botanic Gardens — are all serving up seasonal drinks along with the normal selection of house-roasted coffee and espresso. Its version of a PSL is made with pumpkin purée, spices and housemade vanilla syrup. For something different, try the Maple Orange Latte, which pairs the sweetness of maple syrup with a citrus burst of orange.
Dirt
5767 South Rapp Street, Littleton
303-635-6674
dirtcoffee.org
In addition to an organic pumpkin latte, Dirt is offering a unique special for autumn: Maple Halvah. The drink is inspired by halvah, a Mediterranean fudge-like confection made with sesame seed paste, which gives it a nutty flavor. Dirt's latte adaptation of the dessert combines organic maple syrup, vanilla halvah, brown sugar and spices into a housemade syrup. It tastes like French toast in a cup — mildly sweet, nutty and maple-y, making it a welcome alternative to the overly sugary sweetness of a Starbucks PSL.
1245 East Colfax Avenue
303-537-7794
doppiodenver.com
At Doppio, fall is all about indulgence, and its drinks are all about the toppings, like pumpkin cream atop Woodland, a naturally creamy nitro cold brew from Novo. Its other seasonal whipped cream, spiced apple, is delicious on top of steamed cider. It also serves a Biscoff latte made with a syrup inspired by Trader Joe's popular Cookie Butter and topped with crushed Biscoff cookies.
Pablo's Coffee
Various location
pabloscoffee.com
There's nothing better than a crisp fall morning paired with bacon and pancakes slathered in maple syrup and butter. Pablo's has channeled that feeling into a drink that's now back at all three of its locations, a maple smoked bourbon sugar latte. It's a little bit smoky, a little bit sweet and a little bit boozy (but non-alcoholic).
Pinwheel Coffee
3659 Navajo Street
720-733-0823
pinwheelcoffee.com
Nothing says late summer (or early fall, depending on the day) in Colorado like the harvest of Palisade peaches. Pinwheel turns the fruit into a homemade syrup and then adds it to its chai for the aptly named Cobbler Chai. You can also try the syrup in cold ginger beer cider. And Pinwheel offers a pumpkin spice chai, which replaces espresso with housemade chai concentrate. We recommend trying it served hot as a dirty chai, with espresso, pumpkin spice and steamed milk.
2539 Bruce Randolph Avenue
303-321-3052
2960 Champa Street
303-343-3084
riversandroadscoffee.com
Rivers and Roads, which opened its second location in Curtis Park this year, is all about bold flavors in its gluten-free pastries as well as its coffee drinks. Although the pastries change daily, the coffee specialties will remain the same for all of fall. Options include its take on the PSL (of course) as well as Caramel Apple Chai, Maple Butter Coffee and the Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte. More flavors will be added as well — look for announcements on Instagram. For an extra special treat, visit on Feature Friday, a new ongoing special where you can try a unique, one-time only pastry that enhances the flavor of the current espresso offering.
Therizo Cafe and Tap
2890 Fairfax Street
303-322-3539
therizodenver.com
In Park Hill, Therizo is celebrating the onset of fall with its seasonal drink called the Autumn Glow. Steamed milk and espresso are added to a house made syrup flavored with cinnamon, ginger, maple, nutmeg, "and more," the shop says — and the mysterious secret ingredients add a little magic to this fall-inspired concoction.
Torpedo Coffee
2231 Oneida St
720-459-7533
torpedocoffee.com
Fall at Torpedo means house-made pumpkin syrup made with real pumpkin. Order it as a latte, or, for a fun take on fall flavors, add it to a chai latte. The shop uses locally brewed Sanctuary Chai, which is made with 100 percent pure honey to sweeten paired with fresh spices and hand-picked tea. Mix it up with an oatmeal cookie chai for an extra kick of cinnamon and raisin-y sweetness.
The Table Public House
2190 South Platte River Drive
303-744-1113
tablepublichouse.com
In addition to beer on tap, Table Public House had several cold brew coffee options from Denver's Sati Cold Brew. Right now, they're serving cinnamon maple and have plans to add more autumnal flavors like pumpkin pie and s'mores mocha in the coming months. The space is part of the Table Urban Farm, a local non-profit farm providing free food and food education to the community; 100 percent of profits directly support this and other similar community-focused food initiatives.
1725 East 17th Avenue
303-355-5863
weathervanecafe.com
Weathervane is also embracing the flavors of Cookie Butter with its Biscoff Latte made with espresso, milk and a house made syrup that consists of date puree, brown sugar and speculoos, the cookies made with the distinctive combination of cinnamon, cardamom and ginger which tastes similar to gingerbread.