Common Harvest Colorado Is Working to Change Local Food Systems

click to enlarge The type of local goods available from the new food hub. Common Harvest Colorado

More than ten years ago, the intersection of food and important social causes drew Kathryn Ardoin to work in local food systems. She’s now the chief executive officer of Common Harvest Colorado , which she co-founded with chief operations officer Alvin Goodman and chief relationships officer Jen O'Neal. The new woman, queer and trans-owned food hub aims to make local food equitable, accessible and affordable to all Coloradans.“When we're talking about food, we're talking about land rights, climate, racial justice, economic justice — the list goes on. It connects to everything because everybody eats,” comments O'Neal.She adds, “What we need is a full systems change. The way our food system is designed in the United States, and globally, is something that is working towards corporate interests as opposed to good people and the planet.”Similar to CSA (community supported agriculture) shares , food hubs support the local economy and local agricultural businesses. Common Harvest Colorado has over fifty partners, most of which are based along the Front Range. However, it also works with companies throughout Colorado, plus a few out-of-state operations “to fill in some of those seasonal gaps," O'Neal says.The food hub places a special emphasis on farmers, ranchers and producers that are “socially disadvantaged,” a term used by the USDA for “those belonging to groups that have been subject to racial or ethnic prejudice,” including BIPOC individuals and women.Food sovereignty, which allows a community to have a significant say in how its local food system functions, is another driving force behind Common Harvest Colorado. While its online catalog can be filtered by socially disadvantaged partners, organic production and other attributes, the food hub is more about transparency — not dictating consumer purchases.“We don't want to say, ‘Here are the farmers you need to work with because they grow in this particular way’ or anything else. [We want] to allow the community to have access to the knowledge they need to make decisions from the basis of their values,” explains O'Neal.How its partners address environmental concerns like water conservation and soil regeneration, ethics in animal husbandry and worker dignity are discussed on Common Harvest Colorado’s website. Direct contacts for each producer are also made available to purchasers.