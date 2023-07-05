Farmers' Market Finds: DeLaney Community Farm Helps Refugees Put Down Roots

Vendor: DeLaney Community Farm
Where to find it: Produce and plant starts from DeLaney Community Farm are available every Saturday at the City Park Farmers Market (look for the black and yellow Project Worthmore tent).
For more info: Visit projectworthmore.org/programs/delaney-community-farm/
About the business: According to the Colorado Refugee Services Program, more than three thousand new refugees entered Colorado between October 2021 and September 2022. For over a decade, Project Worthmore has been striving to provide life-changing resources to both new and previously resettled folks in the Denver metro area. This year, it is bringing its mission to a new scene: the farmers' market.
Project Worthmore was founded by Frank and Carolyn Anello in 2011. It has grown to encompass six major initiatives that include language classes, help for navigating institutional services and, recently, a new $2 million dental facility in Aurora that helps to serve over six thousand members of the refugee community. Frank says Project Worthmore has "lots of partnerships" to support its mission, like working with We Don't Waste and Food Bank of the Rockies to distribute around ten tons of culturally familiar, nutritious ingredients through its Yu Meh Food Share program every month.
Annette, Lucina Eatery & Bar and Coperta. Starting in June of this year, though, fruits and vegetables from DeLaney Community Farm are also available every Saturday at the City Park Farmers Market.
Hailstorms at the beginning of the growing season have delayed a lot of the early produce from DeLaney Community Farm, so the Project Worthmore stand will have herb and veggie plant starts for the next few weeks while they tend to upcoming harvests. Through the farmers' markets, Project Worthmore hopes to share more of its work with the greater Denver community and give its farmers a chance to practice another side of the business.
Uchi will prepare the food featuring seasonal produce from the farm. The guest count will be limited, so keep an eye out on Project Worthmore's event page for more information and to reserve your table.
How to use your produce: In addition to some plant starts, I was lucky enough to snag a tangle of garlic scapes from the DeLaney Community Farm stand last weekend. Scapes are the stems of hardneck garlic which are trimmed from an immature plant to encourage it to put more energy into growing its garlic bulb (rather than flowering). They have a delicate garlic flavor and a famously brief season. This was my first time using scapes, so my goal was to preserve them so I could enjoy the aromatic tang and crisp texture for as long as possible. Enter: pickled garlic scapes. I kept it simple because honestly, this method works for just about any crisp veggie and you can play around with spices to fit your taste. Try it with scapes if you can get them, or substitute with cucumbers, green beans or radishes.
The brine recipe makes enough to fill about one pint jar of vegetables. You might have some brine leftover, depending on how tightly you pack the scapes into the jar. If you're using a quart jar or can't fit all of your vegetables in one jar, you will need to double the brine recipe. The most important thing is to cover the vegetables completely in brine.
For the pickles:For the brine:
- 1 bunch garlic scapes (about 12 scapes), thoroughly washed and thick ends trimmed off
- Optional: 1 dried chile of choice, bay leaf or strip of lemon peel
- 1 clean wide-mouth pint jar with a nonreactive, tight-fitting lid
- 1 cup white wine vinegar (you can also use white distilled or cider vinegar)
- 1 cup water
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- Optional: 1 teaspoon black or pink peppercorns, cumin seeds, dill seeds, mustard seeds, red pepper flakes, coriander seeds, fennel seeds and/or turmeric (use what you have on hand and adjust quantity to taste)
- Gently twist a few whole scapes at a time into loose circles, then press them into your clean jar. You can pack as many scapes that will fit into the jar at a time without breaking or bruising them, but try to leave about an inch of space at the top.
- Add chile, bay leaf or lemon peel (if using) into the jar with the scapes.
- Combine all of the brine ingredients (including any optional spices) in a small pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve the salt and sugar.
- Pour the hot brine into the jar, leaving about half an inch of space at the top. Screw the lid on, then let it cool at room temperature for about thirty minutes. Store pickled scapes in the refrigerator for up to a month.
- Thinly slice the whole pickled scapes and use on sandwiches, top avocado toast or sprinkle on salads. Or, just use them as you would shallots or garlic cloves. Leftover brine can go in vinaigrettes and martinis, or you can stir a splash into sour cream for an easy dip.
- Early summer is the height of cherry season. Snack on them fresh or freeze them (pre-pitted) for pies and desserts later in the year. Apricots, strawberries and summer squash are ready, too.
- There are a lot of sauce and condiment vendors these days and Not Bad Cooks is one of the best. Ash, the company's founder and cook, creates jars of creamy Happy Days vodka sauce, garlic-packed Jimichurri and more from fresh, simple ingredients. Grab a few from the City Park or South Pearl farmers' markets for dinner shortcuts, then freeze what you don't use. Bonus: the Not Bad Cooks Instagram has story highlights with ideas and recipes for each sauce.
- Don't forget to stop at the mushroom stands for locally cultivated and foraged fungi. There are plenty of producers to choose from, including Mile High Fungi and Hazel Dell Mushrooms. Their offerings will vary week to week, so check the stands for gems like lion's mane or lobster 'shrooms.